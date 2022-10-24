Read full article on original website
Toyota May Be Working on a Wild New GR86 for 2025, Rumors Say
The new Toyota GR86 just arrived in America for 2022. But rumors from Japan (spotted by CarBuzz) suggest that Toyota is already working on the GR86's replacement, which will be dramatically different from the current car. Best Car Web details what they have heard Toyota is working on with a...
2022 Audi S8 Review: The Large-and-in-Charge Sport Sedan Icon Endures
For car enthusiasts of a certain age, the Audi S8 will always hold a special place in their hearts. Credit director John Frankenheimer, who practically made it a supporting character in his 1998 spy thriller and seminal car chase movie Ronin. Back in 1998, though, there weren't that many options...
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
Rogue SR-2 Vs. RPM Comp4: Which Speed Rope Blazes Past the Competition?
Jumping rope can bring a plethora of benefits to your training routine. From mixing up cardio sessions to strengthening your feet and ankles and more, there's an abundance of perks to skipping in place. Jumping rope can also be performed at a variety of intensities — and for those wanting to crank up the volume for CrossFit training or fast-paced movements like double unders, speed ropes are the best rope category to consider.
Did NOMOS Glashütte Hit a Homerun with the New Club Sport Polar and Petrol?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed "for life on the go," the latest release from NOMOS Glashütte is the stainless steel 37mm Club Sport neomatik ($3,150). Available now in two sleek and nuanced colorways – Polar and Petrol – and powered by an innovative and super slender DUW 3001 automatic movement, these new models emit what NOMOS calls "radiant, uncomplicated high-performance."
Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar Is the Last GPS Unit You'll Ever Buy for Cycling
When I started riding a road bike in a serious way, I was a full-on Fred. I hopped on a borrowed road bike, donned some ill-fitting spandex shorts and decided that riding 60 miles in one day was a simple task that any former athlete could complete without an issue. Unfortunately, cycling is extremely difficult and I spent the day wishing a steak sandwich would manifest itself in front of me. Instead, I borrowed a couple of chocolate chip Clif bars and limped to the line with a new respect for the athletes of the Tour de France.
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
