4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Pumpkins, costume contests and even the Bucks
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The most spook-tacular weekend of the year has arrived, and there is plenty to do to celebrate in the Milwaukee area!. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Oct. 28 to take a peek at a few things to experience. Check out more from...
CBS 58
Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
CBS 58
The 58 Hometowns tour's next stops have been announced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first season of the 58 Hometowns tour is winding down, with the 50th and 51st stops taking place earlier this week in the Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The 52nd and 53rd stops were drawn by the morning crew on Friday, Oct....
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
CBS 58
Meet our CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Cait 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28 is Cait the puppy. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce everyone to three-month-old Cait, who is currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did Cat make her big television...
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Milwaukee gears up for citywide cleanup event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. "He was unfortunately killed in my district, but...
CBS 58
National Sausage Month means 'Old Wisconsin' has recipes to share
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October is National Sausage Month, making it the perfect time to learn some new recipes from sausage experts. "Old Wisconsin" out of Sheboygan is celebrating 75 years in the sausage industry, so Vice President and General Manager Steve Harrison joined us on Friday, Oct. 28 in-studio to discuss the significance of sausage.
On Milwaukee
On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
CBS 58
George Floyd mural vandalized twice in a week, art collective speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The George Floyd mural in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood has been defaced twice this week. This portrait of George Floyd has lived at the corner of Holton and North since June 2020. The mural's curator says it has never been vandalized before, until this week. "For two...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
CBS 58
Tips to prepare your home for a chilly Milwaukee winter
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many households in Milwaukee are already beginning to feel the chilling effects of winter. Keeping your home or apartment warm during a Wisconsin winter is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are some methods to help prepare. Diane Wellhouse with Midwest Heating and...
CBS 58
'We will always be Grannie Strong!': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks. Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct....
CBS 58
Milwaukee event celebrates creativity of those on autism spectrum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chance to celebrate the creativity of those on the autism spectrum will be celebrated in a November event. "Colors & Chords" is being put on by Islands of Brilliance on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Margaret Fairbanks, Co-founder and CEO of Islands...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
CBS 58
Quiet weather with some holiday highlights coming up
We are lagging on rain this month. In many spots down about an inch. Have a look specific to the city of Milwaukee:. The dry weather pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future. Here's a sneak peek at the Halloween holiday:. Even beyond into November it only appears that...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
CBS 58
'It's pretty surreal': Milwaukee-born astronaut, Raja Chari, shares stories of space at public museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-born astronaut is training to go to the moon. As NASA works on the Artemis mission, all of their astronauts are in training for a lunar landing, and a few will be selected as the mission gets closer. One of those astronauts is Raja Chari,...
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Verdict reached in Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A verdict has been reached in the Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial. The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
CBS 58
Wide range of emotions for families and community as parade verdict sinks in
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Reaction to the Waukesha parade verdict came quickly from both inside and outside the courthouse Wednesday. And it ranged from anger to relief to vindication. The trial forced many people in the community to relive the traumatic events of what happened almost a year ago....
