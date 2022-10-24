ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

The 58 Hometowns tour's next stops have been announced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first season of the 58 Hometowns tour is winding down, with the 50th and 51st stops taking place earlier this week in the Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods of Milwaukee. The 52nd and 53rd stops were drawn by the morning crew on Friday, Oct....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Cait 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28 is Cait the puppy. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce everyone to three-month-old Cait, who is currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did Cat make her big television...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big Clean MKE: Milwaukee gears up for citywide cleanup event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. "He was unfortunately killed in my district, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

National Sausage Month means 'Old Wisconsin' has recipes to share

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October is National Sausage Month, making it the perfect time to learn some new recipes from sausage experts. "Old Wisconsin" out of Sheboygan is celebrating 75 years in the sausage industry, so Vice President and General Manager Steve Harrison joined us on Friday, Oct. 28 in-studio to discuss the significance of sausage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
On Milwaukee

On the Burger Trail: The Smoked Brisket Smashburger at Sweet Smoke BBQ

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips to prepare your home for a chilly Milwaukee winter

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many households in Milwaukee are already beginning to feel the chilling effects of winter. Keeping your home or apartment warm during a Wisconsin winter is not always the easiest thing to do, but there are some methods to help prepare. Diane Wellhouse with Midwest Heating and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee event celebrates creativity of those on autism spectrum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chance to celebrate the creativity of those on the autism spectrum will be celebrated in a November event. "Colors & Chords" is being put on by Islands of Brilliance on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Margaret Fairbanks, Co-founder and CEO of Islands...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quiet weather with some holiday highlights coming up

We are lagging on rain this month. In many spots down about an inch. Have a look specific to the city of Milwaukee:. The dry weather pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future. Here's a sneak peek at the Halloween holiday:. Even beyond into November it only appears that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes

Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

