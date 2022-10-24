ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

nc rebel eagle
4d ago

after him getting busted with them comments to a "trusted" confident he's done for no matter what kinda job he was doing but at the same time we don't need the snitch that ratted him out eighter! automatic don't trust Jason for that. he shoulda let someone else spill the beans. looks like it was done to get him in office.

WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County prepares for Election Day

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s been just over a week since early voting began in North Carolina. Brunswick County Board of Elections says voter turnout as been strong, and it is well prepared for the rush of voters on November 8. According to the NC Board of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor. John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC

