Read full article on original website
nc rebel eagle
4d ago
after him getting busted with them comments to a "trusted" confident he's done for no matter what kinda job he was doing but at the same time we don't need the snitch that ratted him out eighter! automatic don't trust Jason for that. he shoulda let someone else spill the beans. looks like it was done to get him in office.
Reply(3)
2
Related
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WECT
Elizabethtown man facing charges related to failure to complete ‘handyman work’
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have charged an Elizabethtown man in relation to reports concerning a handyman failing to complete work after being paid. Per the report, BCSO charged 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel with the following:. Failure to work after being...
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County prepares for Election Day
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It’s been just over a week since early voting began in North Carolina. Brunswick County Board of Elections says voter turnout as been strong, and it is well prepared for the rush of voters on November 8. According to the NC Board of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor. John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
NC Sheriff Who Quit After ‘Black Bastards’ Racist Rant Still Running For Reelection
Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who resigned after his anti-Black racism was exposed, said he's still running for reelection. The post NC Sheriff Who Quit After ‘Black Bastards’ Racist Rant Still Running For Reelection appeared first on NewsOne.
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
whqr.org
Sheriff Jody Greene resigns... so he can run again. Plus, Nelson Beaulieu accused of sign theft
Editor's note: While at the time of recording, Beaulieu was still under investigation, on Thursday afternoon the New Hanover County Sheriff's confirmed he would not be charged. District Attorney Ben David's office also issued a statement:. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 the District Attorney’s Office was asked by the New...
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted...
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man pled guilty Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2021 in Marlboro County. Deputies responded to the Ellison Club in the McColl area on March 15, 2021, around 2 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When deputies arrived, they said...
Sheriff Who Resigned Over Racist Rant Is Still Running For Office
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene previously said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year. The fall festival...
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
Comments / 5