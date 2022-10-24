Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
7 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, there was a lot of Apple news. The Cupertino giant announced that it was raising the subscription prices of many of its popular services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One. It announced that future iPhones would make the switch to USB-C charging instead of Lightning. And it rolled out an update to the Apple Watch Ultra that greatly increases its battery life.
In the Future, We All Might Rent, Not Own, Our Clothing
Look at your closet, or where you keep your shoes — if you're a collector, it might even be its own room. Clothes are cool, right? Sure, but it's easy to end up owning in excess. When it feels like there's nothing we want to wear inside my closet, I can't help but admit there are plenty of options — too many options.
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar Is the Last GPS Unit You'll Ever Buy for Cycling
When I started riding a road bike in a serious way, I was a full-on Fred. I hopped on a borrowed road bike, donned some ill-fitting spandex shorts and decided that riding 60 miles in one day was a simple task that any former athlete could complete without an issue. Unfortunately, cycling is extremely difficult and I spent the day wishing a steak sandwich would manifest itself in front of me. Instead, I borrowed a couple of chocolate chip Clif bars and limped to the line with a new respect for the athletes of the Tour de France.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: $99 Wireless Earbuds Have Never Been So Fun
Nothing's newest wireless earbuds, the somewhat oddly named Ear (stick), aren't game changers. They're budget-friendly earbuds that cost $99 and aren't going to blow you away with their sound quality or premium features — there's no active-noise-cancellation or transparency modes here, and the case doesn't support wireless charging. However,...
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
The Coros Pod 2 Can Boost Your Running Watch's GPS Abilities
For serious athletes, or those just curious about their running performance, running watches can be an excellent tool. Their ability to monitor multiple metrics as well as GPS location when out on the road or trail can provide a thorough picture illustrating output, pace, distance and more. Despite the large...
Backcountry Has Finally Pushed GORE-TEX to Its Max
Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.
2022 Audi S8 Review: The Large-and-in-Charge Sport Sedan Icon Endures
For car enthusiasts of a certain age, the Audi S8 will always hold a special place in their hearts. Credit director John Frankenheimer, who practically made it a supporting character in his 1998 spy thriller and seminal car chase movie Ronin. Back in 1998, though, there weren't that many options...
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Rogue SR-2 Vs. RPM Comp4: Which Speed Rope Blazes Past the Competition?
Jumping rope can bring a plethora of benefits to your training routine. From mixing up cardio sessions to strengthening your feet and ankles and more, there's an abundance of perks to skipping in place. Jumping rope can also be performed at a variety of intensities — and for those wanting to crank up the volume for CrossFit training or fast-paced movements like double unders, speed ropes are the best rope category to consider.
Levi's Newest 501 Jeans Look Like They Time-Traveled Here from 1963
Although there is just one 501, the Levi's jean has changed a little each decade since it was debuted (which was, for the record, the 1870s). The general premise, however, has remained: a straight-fitting jean with no unnecessary adornments or function-inhibiting extras. It's a standard blue jean that looks good on almost anybody, no matter which iteration you favor: the Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit, 501 Slim Taper, 1937 501, 1947 501, 1954 501, 1955 501, 1966 501, 1980's 501, 501 '93...or the all-new 1963 501, a product from Levi's archive-referencing subline, Levi's Vintage Clothing.
The Best Accessories for Your AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are one of the best and most popular noise-canceling headphones out there. They're the only over-ear headphones that Apple makes and are integrated with many of the same technologies as its other AirPods. They can fast pair to your iPhone. They can detect if they're on/off your ears and automatically play/pause your music. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, so they sound really immersive. And they charge via a Lightning cable, just like your iPhone.
These Wireless Earbuds Have a Charging Case With a Lipstick Silhouette
After months of rumors and teasing, Nothing has officially announced its second pair of wireless earbuds. The all-new Ear (stick) are essentially a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Ear (1), which were previously $99 but as of today are now $149. The Ear (stick) cost $99 and you'll be...
4 Reasons to Wear a Digital Watch
The digital watch's status been through many vicissitudes. Once cutting-edge tech, they went on to be viewed as antithetical to the luxury and craftsmanship of traditional watches. For while they were nerdy, then ironically cool. Most recently, though, digital watches have returned to the hearts of nostalgic collectors that appreciate them for all the right reasons. Through it all, though, digital watches have offered the same compelling advantages.
