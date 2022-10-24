Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
getnews.info
The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area
For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
welikela.com
Things To Do This Halloween Weekend in L.A. [10-28-2022 to 10-31-2022]
It’s a simply equation for the coming weekend… Halloween + Dia de los Muertos festivities = LOTS of options around Los Angeles. Need to know where to start? We’re on it. From October 28-31 in L.A., you’ll find trick-or-treating at GCM, Danny Elfman at The Bowl, Dia y Noche de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever, the return of Boonian Station, a Zombie Crawl in Long Beach, a Halloween edition of Corgi Beach Day, a Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, and more. List start below. Hope you find something to your liking!
kcrw.com
Currently or formerly behind bars? LA nonprofit offers music job skills
Give a Beat is a nonprofit that trains incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people to be DJs and engineers in the music industry. Co-founder Lauren Segal talks about their programs. Four of the 15 LA City Council districts seats are up for grabs during the midterm elections: District 5 (parts of...
5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You
A guide to this spooky season’s haunted houses, scary events, and festivities that will make you scream your head off The post 5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America
The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
theeastcountygazette.com
These are the Worst Places in California to Seek for an Affordable Rental
Everyone knows that living in California is not cheap. But land and building costs have never been higher than they are now because of inflation and the state of the economy. That’s not the greatest news for those in the market for their first home. In Real Estate Market.
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
multihousingnews.com
LA Property Lands $120M Permanent Financing
The 10-year loan was secured by George Smith Partners for the 526-unit downtown community. George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a 526-unit apartment community in downtown Los Angeles owned by developer G.H. Palmer Associates. The loan is fixed for 10 years at...
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
QSR magazine
EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide
Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
