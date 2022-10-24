ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area

For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Halloween Weekend in L.A. [10-28-2022 to 10-31-2022]

It’s a simply equation for the coming weekend… Halloween + Dia de los Muertos festivities = LOTS of options around Los Angeles. Need to know where to start? We’re on it. From October 28-31 in L.A., you’ll find trick-or-treating at GCM, Danny Elfman at The Bowl, Dia y Noche de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever, the return of Boonian Station, a Zombie Crawl in Long Beach, a Halloween edition of Corgi Beach Day, a Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, and more. List start below. Hope you find something to your liking!
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Let's Eat LA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
MALIBU, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
multihousingnews.com

LA Property Lands $120M Permanent Financing

The 10-year loan was secured by George Smith Partners for the 526-unit downtown community. George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a 526-unit apartment community in downtown Los Angeles owned by developer G.H. Palmer Associates. The loan is fixed for 10 years at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery

TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
TUSTIN, CA
QSR magazine

EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide

Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy