JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- The 2000s era to now has been up and down for the struthers wildcats. After the 1999 season where the team finished 7-5 under Gary Zetts, the team went 12 seasons without making the playoffs until Curt Kuntz second season with the team. After Kuntz left in 2019 to be on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins under then head coach Brian Flores, the team needed a new leader. Bring in John Bayuk, who was the defensive coordinator under Kuntz the last three seasons. He also coached for the Campbell Memorial Red Devils under his father/ Hall Of Fame coach Jeff Bayuk who is now the head coach at Warren JFK.
RESERVE CANT GET BY CRUSADERS
COLUMBIANA OH- Western Reserve came in to Thursday’s district championship game in Columbiana hoping to add another trophy to the school’s case. They had a big task in front of them though with Canton Central Catholic staring at them across the net. The Crusaders may be a Division IV team, but they don’t play a Division IV caliber schedule. Their experienced showed up as they swept the Blue Devils to win the district. (25-19 25-19 25-9)
GRZYB THE GREAT!
STRUTHERS OH- The Struthers Wildcats have produced tons of talents in Mahoning county. From Steve Belichick and John Gerak who played in the NFL, to A.J. Musolino and Robbie Best. One player making his name known in the halls is senior running back, quarterback and receiver Alex Grzyb. Grzyb, a...
LYTLE SWINGS 2022 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- What a volleyball season it has been. With a ton of teams having successful years in the YSN family, you can imagine there are also a lot of players who have put up big offensive numbers. Putting the ball down is the most electric thing you can do on a volleyball court. Nothing gets the crowd more involved than a kill that goes straight to the ground. But who does it the best? Who has had the best offensive output this season. It was a long discussion inside the YSN staff room, but we are proud to announce we have selected Lakeview’s senior middle blocker Tara Lytle as the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
BRYANT IS RELIANT FOR LEADERSHIP
AUSTINTOWN, OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used senior leadership throughout their excellent 9-1 regular season, and one of those seniors that have helped lead the way is Bryant Butler. Butler has helped use his experience to teach the underclass men what the true meaning is to be a Fitch Falcon. Austintown hopes to have Butler’s leadership help catapult them to what they hope is a long playoff run this year.
EVANS TEACHES LESSONS
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have soared into the postseason with a 9-1 record, and the Falcons have high hopes that this team can make a run deep into the playoffs. Junior wide-out Dan Evans III has been one of the top targets for Fitch quarterbacks this season as he led the team in the regular season in receptions with 36 and touchdowns with six, while ranking second on the team with 461 receiving yards. Evans III has also played a big role in the secondary for Fitch this season, accumulating 32 tackles while also recording an interception.
Girard, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
PENALTY KICKS PROPEL LAKEVIEW TO REGIONALS
NILES OH- It was an instant classic between two quality teams on Thursday night in Niles. Waterloo came in undefeated looking to stay on a long awaited tournament run, and Lakeview looked to keep this incredible turnaround season going. As it turns outs 2 overtimes weren’t even enough to decide the winner. Still tied 2-2 after 2 extra periods the teams went into penalty kicks. Lakeview won the penalty kick round 6-4 to seal the district championship.
MINERAL RIDGE SEES SEASON END IN SEMIFINALS
ORWELL OH- Mineral Ridge knew the task ahead of them would be tough as they found themselves across from Kirtland in the Orwell District Semifinals. Kirtland is ranked 13 in the state, while the Rams finished the year ranked 16. After a quick start, the Rams saw Kirtland flex their muscles and take the match in four sets. (19-25 25-17 25-12 25-18)
CRESTVIEW BREAKS OUT IN STATE RANKED MATCHUP
ORWELL OH- As soon as the Orwell bracket came out for the Division III tournament everyone knew how tough it would be to get out of. The bracket featured 4 stats ranked teams. All four of those teams took care of business and made it to the district semifinals. It was set up for a great night in Grand Valley with back to back state ranked battles. The first of those was 8th ranked Crestview vs 9th ranked Lakeview. It lived up to the hype, but the Rebels made all the right plays down the stretch and won the match in four sets. (25-23 25-22 13-25 25-20)
XAVIER DOES THE DEFENSE A FAVOR
AUSTINTOWN, OH- Austintown Fitch has been one of the most stout defensive teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 regular season, and they have accomplished that in large-part to the play of junior standout Xavier Dahn. Dahn joined the Falcons roster this season after spending his last season playing for Ursuline, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. In his first season with the Falcons Dahn recording 29 total tackles, 3.5 coming for loss. Dahn and fellow junior Brian Robinson form one of the most dangerous edge-rushing duos in the state.
GIRARD GREEN LIGHTS IN TO DISTRICT TITLE
JEFFERSON OH- Girard continued their impressive season with a big win over Aurora in the District Semifinals. Aurora may have been the 9 seed, but coming down from Division one made this Lady Greenmen team now joke. Girard had to fight tooth and nail to come up with the sweep to advance. (27-25 28-26 25-17)
ALI’S KICKING CLINIC
CANFIELD, OH- Senior punter and goalkeeper Ali Shalash sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to talk about his busy schedule during the fall season. Shalash is a member of the boys soccer team who had a tremendous season with a record of 10-2-6, while making it to the district semi-finals. Shalash also joined the football team for his senior year after some guidance from last years kicking squad. Shalash is the primary punter for the Cardinals, and has had a nice transition from soccer to football. He talks about some of the difference between kicking a soccer ball and a football, along with how he manages his practice schedule while playing multiple fall sports.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
HITCHCOCK NOTORIOUS FOR MAKING BIG PLAYS
JEFFERSON OH- The last name Hitchcock rings through the halls of Jefferson Area High School. The latest installment of the legacy is current senior Grant Hitchcock. Grant has had an immaculate career at Jefferson at the helm of the Falcons offense. His brother Lucas ran the show, and in 2015 became the program’s leading scorer. Grant spent the year chasing his brother’s record. Now he has the bragging rights as he’s shattered his brother’s record with over 3,500 career passing yards.
