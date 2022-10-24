EAST PALESTINE OH- What a volleyball season it has been. With a ton of teams having successful years in the YSN family, you can imagine there are also a lot of players who have put up big offensive numbers. Putting the ball down is the most electric thing you can do on a volleyball court. Nothing gets the crowd more involved than a kill that goes straight to the ground. But who does it the best? Who has had the best offensive output this season. It was a long discussion inside the YSN staff room, but we are proud to announce we have selected Lakeview’s senior middle blocker Tara Lytle as the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO