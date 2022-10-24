Read full article on original website
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
Alaska ranks highest in the nation for teen suicide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new health report from The United Health Foundation finds teen suicide is highest in Alaska. America's Health Rankings: 2022 Health of Women and Children, ranks Alaska 31st in the country for women and children's health. Specifically, teen suicide is the highest with 40.4 deaths per...
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report...
Alaska makes biggest Boeing aircraft order in its 90-year history
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Airlines is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2027. The Alaska Airlines purchase would grow their confirmed 737 MAX fleet from 94 to 146. Alaska Airlines is adding 52 Boeing aircraft, setting up long-term growth. Alaska Airlines...
Wrangell Public School District receives $395,000 from EPA's Clean School Bus program
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The $395,000 from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law goes to Wrangell Public School District in Alaska. A historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is an effort to transform America's school bus fleet. The Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the...
939 Alaska high school students designated for $12,000 UA Scholars Award
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - High school seniors from nearly 250 high schools across Alaska have been identified as this year's class of UA Scholars, qualifying each of them for a $12,000 scholarship to use at any University of Alaska location. In order to be eligible, students must be ranked within...
Alaska minimum wage to increase by 51 cents next year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska minimum wage will increase to $10.85 on January 1st, 2023. Voters passed a ballot initiative in 2014 to adjust the minimum wage annually for inflation. Alaska Statute 23. 10.065(a) requires the Alaska minimum wage to be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index for urban...
NOTN 10-26 AM
The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce says she is withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection bid. The Juneau assembly received a final election statistics report during their meeting last evening. Juneau Assembly member Christine Woll was...
Alaska Corrections reports 16th death of 2022, surpassing previous decade-high number of in-custody deaths
(Alaska Beacon) - Paul Harris, 69, died on Oct. 23 at Goose Creek Correctional Center, becoming the 16th person to die in the state’s prison system this year, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections press release on Tuesday. With this death, Corrections surpassed the highest number of in-custody...
