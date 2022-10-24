Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Golden Corral has reopened in ChillicotheJake WellsChillicothe, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
Record-Herald
Safety pin found in trick or treat candy
A safety pin was found Thursday night in trick or treat candy a child received in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said. Warner said his office received a call at 9:20 p.m. from a resident who said a child had found a safety pin embedded in a candy bar they received while trick or treating.
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. TUESDAY. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers,...
Record-Herald
Honda meeting set for today
The public is invited to a special Jefferson Township Trustees meeting this evening concerning the establishment of Honda’s $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory in Fayette County. According to a public notice, the meeting is “for the purpose of entertaining the approval of documents and resolutions authorizing various...
Record-Herald
Board of DD renewal levy on ballot
On the general election ballot, the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) has a renewal levy, which Board of DD officials say is vital to continued support of local programs. According to a sample ballot from the Fayette County Board of Elections, it is a renewal of a tax...
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
Record-Herald
Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union to open in Nov.
Atomic Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of the Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union. Washington Court House City Schools will officially open its student-run credit unions on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said, “I am thrilled that Washington Court...
Record-Herald
First State Bank recognized as Business of the Month
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize First State Bank as the Business of the Month. A part of Fayette County since 2014 and located at 543 Clinton Ave. in Washington C.H.; First State Bank has continually supported the people and businesses of Fayette County. Serving farmers, friends, neighbors, workers, families, mom and pops, and anyone else who needs a hometown bank, First State Bank is there to help, give, donate, volunteer, invest, lead, guide, support, encourage, and enjoy life together. When you’re built on belief, it has to be more than just money. Member FDIC. Pictured: Chelsea Baker (WCH), Karen Cassidy, Sharon Welsh, Kim Bick, Michelle McCoy, Mark Richards, and Robyn Hadden (C.H. Manor/St. Catherine’s).
Record-Herald
Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6
WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth-annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free, and...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup effort
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup operation. The weeklong effort will last until Friday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Record-Herald
Greenfield will have holiday shopping trail
The Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Greenfield will come to life along Jefferson Street with crafters, vendors, food trucks, some shops and eateries, and more. The theme of this year’s shopping trail is “Home for the Holidays.”
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
