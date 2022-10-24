Fayette County Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize First State Bank as the Business of the Month. A part of Fayette County since 2014 and located at 543 Clinton Ave. in Washington C.H.; First State Bank has continually supported the people and businesses of Fayette County. Serving farmers, friends, neighbors, workers, families, mom and pops, and anyone else who needs a hometown bank, First State Bank is there to help, give, donate, volunteer, invest, lead, guide, support, encourage, and enjoy life together. When you’re built on belief, it has to be more than just money. Member FDIC. Pictured: Chelsea Baker (WCH), Karen Cassidy, Sharon Welsh, Kim Bick, Michelle McCoy, Mark Richards, and Robyn Hadden (C.H. Manor/St. Catherine’s).

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO