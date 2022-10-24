ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: 5 big stories you may not have seen in the A-J last week

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Hey, folks! Happy Monday!

We're hoping to help you start off the new week informed by looking back at some of the biggest news you may have missed.

Last week, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal shared 128 articles in print and across our website, and we understand that some of our best work can easily slip by our readers.

Covering everything from the Texas Tech's homecoming win and the UIL Region 16 marching band contest to horse and burro adoptions , the A-J told a lot of big stories.

We get it! It's hard to read them all — but we want to ensure our readers have every opportunity to stay informed.

Plainview bar shooting

Plainview police were called to Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmitt Road, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Read the story: Police ID injured man, alleged gunman after weekend shooting at Plainview bar

Amphitheater makeover

Lubbock's Lonestar Amphitheater is getting a facelift inside and out. Tacos and Tequila on Nov. 5 will be just the start.

Read the story: Setting the stage: Lonestar Amphitheater getting a facelift with Tacos & Tequila as the grand reveal

Local judge suspended with no pay

Sherri Harrison was arrested Aug. 31 and released shortly after on a personal recognizance bond. On Tuesday, she was suspended as Bailey County Judge.

Read the story: Bailey County judge Sherri Harrison suspended without pay after oppression charge

Rep. Dustin Burrows proposes new security measures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mESlC_0ikfhHxW00

Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock is sharing his thoughts and ideas on potential policy to keep schoolchildren in the state safe.

Read the story: Lubbock Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of Uvalde committee, proposes security measures, reforms

Life sentence for sexual exploitation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rer9y_0ikfhHxW00

Judge James Hendrix handed down the life sentence to Thomas Boukamp for sexually exploiting a Lubbock teenager he met online and took to his Michigan home

Read the story: Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for sexually exploiting Lubbock teen

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: ICYMI: 5 big stories you may not have seen in the A-J last week

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

