ICYMI: 5 big stories you may not have seen in the A-J last week

Plainview bar shooting

Plainview police were called to Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmitt Road, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Read the story: Police ID injured man, alleged gunman after weekend shooting at Plainview bar

Amphitheater makeover

Lubbock's Lonestar Amphitheater is getting a facelift inside and out. Tacos and Tequila on Nov. 5 will be just the start.

Read the story: Setting the stage: Lonestar Amphitheater getting a facelift with Tacos & Tequila as the grand reveal

Local judge suspended with no pay

Sherri Harrison was arrested Aug. 31 and released shortly after on a personal recognizance bond. On Tuesday, she was suspended as Bailey County Judge.

Read the story: Bailey County judge Sherri Harrison suspended without pay after oppression charge

Rep. Dustin Burrows proposes new security measures

Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock is sharing his thoughts and ideas on potential policy to keep schoolchildren in the state safe.

Read the story: Lubbock Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of Uvalde committee, proposes security measures, reforms

Life sentence for sexual exploitation

Judge James Hendrix handed down the life sentence to Thomas Boukamp for sexually exploiting a Lubbock teenager he met online and took to his Michigan home

Read the story: Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for sexually exploiting Lubbock teen

