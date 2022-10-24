Read full article on original website
Related
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake
The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries. “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker left digital trail of extremism and far-right conspiracy theories
Before he allegedly attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the early morning hours of 28 October, suspect David Depape appeared to be immersed in a toxic online culture of far-right conspiracy theories.The 42-year-old appeared to have published a subscription-based blog where he expressed a range of transphobic, antisemitic and racist views, alongside conspiracy theories tied to Covid-19 and QAnon, among others, according to posts reviewed by The Independent.Mr Depape was more prolific in recent weeks, allegedly posting several times a day on his Wix-hosted website up until one day before the attack. Topics...
Pelosi attack didn't happen in a vacuum, but in an 'ecosystem' of misinformation and extremist views gone mainstream, experts on far-right groups say
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Media outlets reported that the suspect was searching for the House Speaker.
Comments / 0