Car Crash Causes Traffic Gridlock in Southampton
A head-on collision on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway, County Road 39, in Southampton, near Behind the Fence Gallery, slowed traffic to a near standstill around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26 as police and ambulance personnel responded.
Riverhead Native Killed in Oklahoma Axe Attack
A 22-year-old Riverhead native was fatally struck with an axe during an unprovoked random attack by a stranger while minding his own business in Oklahoma on October 17. Tulsa police said James "Jimi" Patterson was struck in the head with an...
North Fork Women: Caring for Community
One hundred women are gathered at picnic tables overlooking the Long Island Sound for the North Fork Women's all-you-can-eat Oyster Extravaganza at Little Ram Oyster Co. next to The Shoals Hotel, a stunning, newly renovated waterfront property in Southold.
Southold Police Chief Reinstated After Party Suspension
The Southold Town Board unanimously reinstated Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley on October 23 after he was suspended for quashing community complaints about a large party two years ago. While the top cop is back on the job, four other town...
Village to Schmidt’s Market Landlord: Won’t Renew Lease? We’ll Rezone Land
Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren has proposed rezoning the Schmidt's Market property to workforce housing if the landlord doesn't reverse course and renew the market's lease, Dan's Papers has learned. Warren made the ultimatum after the property...
