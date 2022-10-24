Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
urbancny.com
City Parks to Host Halloweenville 2022 At Burnet Park
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs will host Halloweenville 2022 at Burnet Park, 299 Coleridge Ave, 13204, on Friday, October 28 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 29 from 3:30 to 9:00 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to everyone and will offer tricks, treats and a movie showing of Hocus Pocus for free.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Sues Syracuse Landlord for Failing to Address Building Conditions
Green National Failed to Retain an Independent Monitor and Correct Code Violations in a Timely Manner. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James on October 26th, sued Greenland Property Services, LLC and its related entities (Green National) for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her office earlier this year. Green National agreed to correct all its outstanding code violations in its buildings, abide by the city’s nuisance abatement order at the Skyline Apartments, and pay the state a $300,000 penalty. The agreement also required Green National to retain an independent monitor to review its code compliance procedures and submit monthly reports to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Green National has corrected dozens of violations but has failed to retain a monitor and fix some code violations in a timely manner. As a result, Attorney General James is suing Green National to enforce the entire agreement and require Green National to install a monitor and pay civil penalties for non-compliance.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor
Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
Comments / 0