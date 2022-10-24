ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Navy Game Times/Networks Narrowed Down

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEGA7_0ikfgZ4500

The Bearcats battle the Midshipmen at home in two weeks.

CINCINNATI — UC just narrowed down game times and networks for its Nov. 5th home clash against the Navy Midshipmen.

That contest will either start at 3:30 or 4 p.m. and air on ESPNU or ESPN2 .

Cincinnati is 2-3 all-time against Navy, having won the past two games by a combined 69 points.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'

Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards

Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2024 QB Danny O'Neill

Watch: UC's Jowon Briggs on His Bye Week Routine, His Strong 2022 Showing, Technique Tweaks

Watch: UC DL Coach Walt Stewart on Being Back at UC, Syncing the Front Seven, and More

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Posting Historic Numbers Early Into NFL Career

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be

Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy