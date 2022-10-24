Navy Game Times/Networks Narrowed Down
The Bearcats battle the Midshipmen at home in two weeks.
CINCINNATI — UC just narrowed down game times and networks for its Nov. 5th home clash against the Navy Midshipmen.
That contest will either start at 3:30 or 4 p.m. and air on ESPNU or ESPN2 .
Cincinnati is 2-3 all-time against Navy, having won the past two games by a combined 69 points.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'
Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards
Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2024 QB Danny O'Neill
Watch: UC's Jowon Briggs on His Bye Week Routine, His Strong 2022 Showing, Technique Tweaks
Watch: UC DL Coach Walt Stewart on Being Back at UC, Syncing the Front Seven, and More
Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Posting Historic Numbers Early Into NFL Career
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win
Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC
UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12
Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint
Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools
Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0