Navy Game Times/Networks Narrowed Down

The Bearcats battle the Midshipmen at home in two weeks.

CINCINNATI — UC just narrowed down game times and networks for its Nov. 5th home clash against the Navy Midshipmen.

That contest will either start at 3:30 or 4 p.m. and air on ESPNU or ESPN2 .

Cincinnati is 2-3 all-time against Navy, having won the past two games by a combined 69 points.

