George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off

losalamosreporter.com
Council Declares October As Cooperative Month In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening proclaimed October as Co-Operative Month. Accepting the Proclamation from Councilor David Izraelevitz are, from left, Josh Stringer representing the Del Norte LOV Foundation and the Del Norte Credit Union, Terra Hite representing the Board of Directors for the Los Alamos Cooperative Market, and Bethany Hayward representing the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union. Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Free Halloween Dance Party Sunday, Oct. 30 Hosted By Ballroom Etc.
The community is invited to a FREE Halloween dance party at Fuller Lodge on Sunday October 30 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. hosted by Ballroom etc. Please come to dance or just to watch your friends, neighbors and colleagueswaltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?
losalamosreporter.com
In Support Of Suzie Havemann For County Council
My wife, Linda, and I are writing this letter in strong and enthusiastic support of Suzie Havemann. We have voted early, we voted for Suzie, and we encourage you as fellow voters to vote for her as well. We have known Suzie for a combined 45 years. In that time we have come to know and appreciate Suzie as an intelligent, witty, compassionate, respectful, inquisitive and highly approachable individual. Her energy and her work ethic are boundless!
losalamosreporter.com
Church Raffles Unique Quilt To Raise Funds For Wheelchair Ramps
A very unusual quilt featuring the mission churches of New Mexico is being raffled to raise funds for wheelchair ramps at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs where Very Reverend Glennon Jones is the canonical pastor in addition to being the Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. All applique on the quilt was done by Lana Kelsey and the quilting was done by Donna Smith. The quilt is currently on display through Nov. 17 at Atomic City Quilts, 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos. Tickets may be purchased at Atomic City Quilts or at Jemez Fine Art Gallery at 17346 Hwy 4 in Jemez Springs. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Council Recognizes 75th Anniversary Of United Church Of Los Alamos With Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott, far left, presents a proclamation declaring Nov. 6 United Church of Los Alamos Day to Mary Venable and Georgia Strickfaden Tuesday evening. Photo Courtesy LAC. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council on Tuesday evening issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 6, 2022 as the United Church...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
losalamosreporter.com
Unica Viramontes Named LANL Associate Director For Defense Protection Program
Los Alamos National Laboratory has named Unica Viramontes associate Laboratory director for the newly created Defense Protection Program. In this role, she will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s safeguards, security and emergency management portfolio. Viramontes has more than 20 years...
losalamosreporter.com
Support Melanee Hand For Council
I am voting for Melanee Hand for County Council. Melanee is a strong supporter for County public health services, outdoor/open space recreation, and small business – and Melanee is a very hard worker dedicated to our County residents. She is knowledgeable of and supports the proposed public health services hub. Melanee has extensive background in County open space issues from her service on the Parks & Rec Board (including serving as chair). And finally, Melanee and her husband Dave Hand run a small business in town – she has good knowledge of what makes/breaks small business and can support County initiatives to actually support small business. Please consider voting for Melanee Hand for County Council.
losalamosreporter.com
Mark Ronchetti To Host Meet And Greet Event At 11 a.m. Nov. 7 At Senor Tortas
Republican gubernatorial Mark Ronchetti will be in Los Alamos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 – Election Eve. Lisa Hampton has been working with the Ronchetti campaign team to host a meet and greet with him for the entire community as his campaign winds down and the visit will be the next to last stop.
losalamosreporter.com
Bathtub Row Releases Special Fall Harvest Beers With Local Connections
Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op brewers are brewing special fall beers. Courtesy photo. Beer, good beer anyway, is an aesthetic. New brewers David and Adam are brewing delicious beer right here in Los Alamos, each telling a unique story through community collaborations, local ingredients, and stories of people, past and present.
losalamosreporter.com
Knights Of Columbus Haunted House Canceled Due To Failure To Obtain County Temporary Use Permit
The Knights of Columbus Haunted House that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening has been canceled. Sources tell the Reporter that the Knights asked the Los Alamos County Fire Marshal’s office to perform an electrical inspection of the haunted house. Fire Marshal Colorado Cordova responded that it was determined that this type of operation would require a Temporary Use Permit issued by Los Alamos County. but that no application had been received by the County.
losalamosreporter.com
White Rock Baptist Church Seeks Children’s Ministry Coordinator
White Rock Baptist Church is accepting applications for a Children’s Ministry Coordinator to work with ministry leaders and church members to address the needs of children within the congregation, and to encourage their growth in faith as Christian disciples. Applicants must have an active and growing relationship with God through Jesus Christ and have early childhood, teaching, volunteer coordination, or other related experience, with a demonstrated ability to understand and relate to children and their families, and a passion to see families grow in their faith together. The position is part-time and will require in-person work on Sundays. To request a copy of the full job description, please email info@wrbcnm.org. To apply, please send cover letter and resume to council@wrbcnm.org no later than Nov. 15.
losalamosreporter.com
School Board To Discuss Recent Student Conduct Incidents And Superintendent’s Response In Closed Session Thursday
The agenda for Thursday evening’s Los Alamos School Board meeting indicates that President Melanie Colgan will ask for a motion to go into closed session to discuss “limited personnel matters and personally identifiable student information, specifically recent student conduct incidents and the superintendent’s response to same”. When the board comes out of closed session, it will have the option to take action on any items discussed if necessary.
losalamosreporter.com
MainStreet Announces Street Closures For Friday During Trick-Or-Treat
Oppie and Groves getting into the Halloween spirit in time for Friday’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event in downtown Los Alamos. Courtesy/MainStreet. Los Alamos MainStreet would like to alert the community to a road closure 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event. Due...
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To ‘Girl Scouting During The Manhattan Project And After’ Exhibit Oct. 31
A new exhibit is opening in the History Museum cases in the Los Alamos Municipal Building at the end of October, and you are invited! This project completes the Girl Scout Silver Award for McKenzie Gerlicher. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award that a Cadette Girl Scout...
losalamosreporter.com
Hand: Response To Lisa Shin’s Letter On Nuisance Code
In response to Lisa Shin’s letter to the editor on October 23, I am happy to respond. I have been responding to questions and inquiries from the public about the Nuisance Code for the past few months. In addition, more detailed information from the Council Session that was held on August 30 will help identify all Councilor’s positions on more specific topics that have been discussed. Any citizen can review Council session videotapes after the meeting. Go to: County of Los Alamos – Calendar (legistar.com) and type in Nuisance Code in the Search box to view all sessions in 2022 about the Nuisance code. You will hear my comments and Council Chair Ryti’s comments throughout the meeting to get an idea where we stand on Nuisance Code topics.
losalamosreporter.com
Atomic City Transit Bus Route For Saturday’s Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show In White Rock
Atomic City Transit will provide FREE Shuttle Service to Overlook Park for Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Saturday, Oct 29. Shuttle service will begin at 3:00 pm from Sullivan Field in Los Alamos and the White Rock Visitor Center. Continuous shuttle service will be provided throughout the event with the last bus leaving Overlook Park at 9:30 pm. Paratransit services for certified and registered customers will also be provided, please call our administrative offices to schedule your ride. For additional information call the Atomic City Transit office at (505) 661-RIDE (7433) or use the ACTracker to locate bus routes in real time. Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Which Candidates Are Election Deniers? Now We Know
In our previous letter to the editor (“Which Candidates are Election Deniers and Why it Matters“, David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/11/which-candidates-are-election-deniers-and-why-it-matters/on October 11 , we posed two questions for the candidates for Los Alamos County Council. We also sent our questions to them by email: Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President and, do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January 6, 2021?
losalamosreporter.com
It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Pumpkins At The LA School Choirs Pumpkin Patch
It’s not too late to get your pumpkins at the Los Alamos School Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch where there are still many great pumpkins of various sizes and types available. They are open from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch is at 885 Trinity Trinity Drive (the Canyon Complex). Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Atomic City Transit – Shuttle Service To Run Saturday For Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show At Overlook Park
Atomic City Transit will provide free shuttle service to the Los Alamos Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks event to be held at Overlook Park in White Rock on Saturday, Oct 29. Shuttle service will begin at 3:00 pm from Sullivan Field in Los Alamos and the White Rock Visitor Center. Continuous shuttle service will be provided throughout the event with the last bus leaving Overlook Park at 9:30 pm.
