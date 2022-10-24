George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off

In response to Lisa Shin’s letter to the editor on October 23, I am happy to respond. I have been responding to questions and inquiries from the public about the Nuisance Code for the past few months. In addition, more detailed information from the Council Session that was held on August 30 will help identify all Councilor’s positions on more specific topics that have been discussed. Any citizen can review Council session videotapes after the meeting. Go to: County of Los Alamos – Calendar (legistar.com) and type in Nuisance Code in the Search box to view all sessions in 2022 about the Nuisance code. You will hear my comments and Council Chair Ryti’s comments throughout the meeting to get an idea where we stand on Nuisance Code topics.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO