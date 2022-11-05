Everyone at the White Elephant Party Will Want These 10 Gifts From QVC

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In collaboration with QVC. Sponsored content.

While a lot of holiday shopping focuses on grabbing gifts for specific people in your life, a White Elephant party throws a wrench in that. You don't know who's going to end up with the gift you bring! That's why it's important to grab something that just about anyone would want.

Want to bring a White Elephant gift that will be stolen over and over again during the festivities? Shop these 10 amazing picks from QVC below, from beauty buys to home essentials!

This Beloved Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47COzz_0ikffTnw00
QVC

Everyone loves cuddling up with a blanket. Party goers of all ages, genders and personalities will be fighting hard for this cuddly find!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket (originally on QVC for $130) for just $74.98 at QVC!

This Designer Lipstick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn3Xr_0ikffTnw00
QVC

Small but mighty, this Givenchy lipstick is such an excellent idea for a White Elephant gift. It creates a unique shade by reacting to the pH of your lips. We know we'd be laser-focused on it!

See it!

Get the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick for just $34 at QVC!

This Set of Glass Mugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBJVY_0ikffTnw00
QVC

Mugs are great holiday gifts, especially because months of cold weather are usually ahead. These glass mugs not only look lovely, but they're double-walled to help keep drinks warm!

See it!

Get the Zwilling Sorrento Plus 2.7-oz Espresso Glass Mug Set of 2 for just $25.99 at QVC!

This Bread Maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFuXM_0ikffTnw00
QVC

Will people be disappointed if they don't walk away with this bread maker after the holiday party? Perhaps, but the good news is that whoever wins it can make bread for everyone after the fact!

See it!

Get the Cook's Essentials 1.5-lb Stainless Steel Breadmaker (originally on QVC for $71.67) for just $35.76 at QVC!

This Eyeshadow Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgflR_0ikffTnw00
QVC

This 12-shade eyeshadow palette features the perfect matte nudes for everyday wear. We love this for a White Elephant gift because these shadows will look great on everyone!

See it!

Get the Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Palette for just $42 at QVC!

These Teeth Whitening Pens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5naH_0ikffTnw00
QVC

This is another pick that truly anyone and everyone is going to want to get their hands on. Even better is that each pen is decorated to be holiday-themed!

See it!

Get the Smileactives Set of 4 Holiday Teeth Whitening Pens (originally on QVC for $42.50) for just $34.96 at QVC!

This Wrist Weight Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbkfz_0ikffTnw00
QVC

These silicone-coated wrist weights could seriously level up just about any workout. They come in a great carry bag too!

See it!

Get the Cali Weights Set of four Wrist Weight Set With Carry Bag for just $53.57 at QVC!

This Percussion Massager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxp4A_0ikffTnw00
QVC

Wish you could get a massage right now? Who doesn't? That's why this is such an excellent gift idea!

See it!

Get the Prosage Thermo Percussion Massager with Warm Up Technology for just $99.98 at QVC!

This Dry Shampoo Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxrRJ_0ikffTnw00
QVC

We couldn't live without dry shampoo, and we know practically everyone feels the same. Double up on the goodness with this set!

See it!

Get the amika Peace, Love, Perk Up Dry Shampoo Set for just $26 at QVC!

This Mega-Soft Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZ5c4_0ikffTnw00
QVC

This cozy, ribbed scarf comes from everyone's favorite comfy fashion and home brand, Barefoot Dreams. This will be a hit, for sure!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Scarf for just $48 at QVC!

