Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago

With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions.

The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?

Reasonably, these changes have left viewers frustrated and confused, since streaming platforms rose in popularity as low cost alternatives to basic cable. However, much like Airbnb, the prices have hiked and its original consumers are being driven out. Now, with popular programs and next-day streaming options being strewn across different streamers, there is no shortage of options. Here’s everything you need to know about how Netflix will tackle password sharing over the next few months and how to cancel your subscription.

Password Sharing Crackdown To Begin 2023

According to CBS News, Netflix plans to begin implementing its password sharing policy in the US in 2023, after rolling it out in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The streamer currently allows Netflix subscribers to host five separate profiles on their account and, depending on the plan, programs can be streamed across 1-4 devices at once. However, starting in early 2023, Netflix will only allow one “home” per account, and all sub-accounts will be subjected to an additional fee.

The cost has not been specified for US subscribers, but previous rollouts sees additional profiles at $2.99 per month. This change will directly affect those who share subscriptions with family members who live in different houses and states, such as blended families and college students.

One tweet with over 88K likes reads, “My Netflix account has had the same four people on it for over 12 years. I paid for my whole fam to have Netflix before I could vote. If they start charging for that, I will shut the whole operation down.”

Another wrote, “So when my daughter, who spends half the week at her mom’s, logs into my Netflix account from there, you’re going to charge me an extra fee? Screw you, @netflix. I’ll cancel before that happens.”

The popular Twitter account Uber Facts (which tweets multiple random facts daily) even got in on the commentary. They wrote, “In 2017, Netflix tweeted ‘Love is sharing a password,’” and was met with a bunch of quote tweets pointing out how the model has changed.

How to Cancel Netflix Account

While Netflix’s upcoming change isn’t keeping its users happy, the streamer’s interface still remains extremely user-friendly. Canceling your Netflix account is super simple and takes less than five minutes.

First, log into your Netflix account on a computer, laptop, or mobile device. Then, navigate to your profile and click the drop-down menu in the top-right corner of the screen and click the option that says Account.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

On the account tab, you will see your billing information, plan details, profiles, and account settings. From here, you can begin the profile transfer process, which allows you to transfer profiles to a new Netflix subscription (to avoid increase charges once the password sharing initiative begins). To do this, tap the down arrow to the right of the listed profiles or go to the bottom of the Account page where it says “settings” and click “turn on profile transfers.”

The Account section also allows you to delete your account. At the top of the page, under the Membership and Billing section, there’s a block that reads “cancel membership.” Once you click on the block, there’s an option to cancel your account or switch to a cheaper plan. If you decide to cancel, Netflix saves your profiles, favorites, viewing preferences, and account details for 10 months, in case you change your mind.

Blare Willy
4d ago

Oh ya I’m going to be one of them if they actually charge me extra. My kids, me and my husband so that’s only 4 profiles. If they start charging extra I’m done with them so they should probably hurry up and reconsider before they end up bankrupt

Dragedo66
4d ago

I log into my account on the road, I'm a truck driver, sometimes stay in hotels, how are they gonna know who's sharing or just more mobile than others?

SoFedUp13
4d ago

I have four users on my account besides myself...my children. They use tablets, phones, laptops. they view from school, from sports, and their dads house. I will delete my account no problem. They are my my children and I should be able to share my account with them. If not...bye 👋

