Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
2022 Will Long Be Remembered As The Year Many NJ Stores Closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
OPINION: Reopen The “Unsolved Mysteries” Tiffany Valiante Case In Mays Landing, NJ
To be honest with you, I have no idea where to begin with this one. I'm a big crime and mystery buff just like any young millennial and Gen-Z cusper seems to be in this day and age. All my friends and I love crime and horror shows. The latest season of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix hit a little too close to home for me, though.
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Don’t Forget! Mays Landing, NJ, Halloween Parade Is Still On For This Weekend
The spookiest day of all of spooky season is almost here!. In South Jersey, we know that there is still PLENTY of Halloween fun to be had. Spooky season's not over until trick-or-treating hours are over, okay? That's how serious Jersey is about Halloween. Here in Atlantic County, we're no...
2 South Jersey, 2 North Jersey $50K Powerball Winners as Jackpot Soars to $800M
While nobody won the giant Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, it wasn't all bad news as four people in the Garden State each won $50,000. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, four tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those winning tickets were evenly split...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
Dad Creates Free Halloween App Showing Every New Jersey Haunted Attraction
This man is literally a Halloween genius. Oh my gosh! I officially am crowning him Jack the Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You'll understand why in a second. HIs name is Michael Kane and he created a free Halloween-themed app called FrightMaps. Here's what it is about. FrightMaps...
Is NJ guilty of making rubbernecking an art?
Does New Jersey have more of a morbid curiosity than other states? Maybe they're there, but I couldn't find stats on this in a cursory Google exam. But take a look at the anecdotal evidence. When Gov. Christie told people to "get the hell off the beach" in the hours...
More is More is More! Here’s New Jersey’s Favorite Kind of Bagel
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all...and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye with smoked...
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman
Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M
$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery. That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.
Gas Prices On The Rise Again In NJ? Experts Reveal What To Expect
There's no doubt we've seen better days here in the Garden State when it comes to our pocketbooks. Things have certainly been tight lately. I went to buy eggs the other day and can't believe they're going for over $4 a dozen right now. Times are tough, there's no denying...
This NJ City Was Just Ranked as One of the Most Miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
Where To Affordable Get Over The Counter Hearing Aids In New Jersey
Hearing loss is one of those things that is irreversible. If you have black lungs and stop smoking, there is hope of reversing the effects and one day having pink lungs again. This means once you reach a certain point of deafness, your only choice is to shell out the cash for hearing aids that you desperately need.
