This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M

$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery. That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.
