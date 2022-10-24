Read full article on original website
Banking Tools to Implement Safeguarding Customers’ Funds
Once a business understands why it’s so important to safeguard customer funds, and the key considerations they need to take, the next step is to review the tools they use to both create and execute these processes. Given that time and money are often barriers to progress when it comes to safeguarding customers’ funds, finding the right solution, or partner, is vital.
Molo Finance Partners with Brilliant Solutions to Relaunch its Expanded Buy-to-let Product Range
Molo Finance partners with Brilliant Solutions, an award-winning and leading distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorised (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.
Vortex Launches Fully Automated Online Weather Insurance Portal
Overland Park, KS-based Vortex Weather Insurance has enhanced its parametric weather index insurance offerings with an all-new, fully-automated weather insurance portal. Launching this week, Vortex’s new Weather Insurance Portal is an industry-leading digital insurance platform that allows event organizers and insurance brokers to quote, bind, and insure outdoor events online in minutes.
One Inc Partners with Hi Marley to Disrupt Payment Processing & Modernize Customer Experience
One Inc the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay® platform. This valuable new integration allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
HungryPanda Partners with Alipay+ to Strengthen Customer Experience
HungryPanda, the world-leading Asian food delivery platform, officially announced its partnership with Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions from Ant Group, to enhance digital operations and provide an integrated payment solution for overseas Asian communities. With the support of Alipay+, HungryPanda will extend its coverage of digital wallets that enable the company to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and currencies and better serve its consumers in the UK, France, and Italy.
Galileo and Technisys Redefine the Digital Banking Customer Experience with Cyberbank Digital-as-a-Service
Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company and Technisys, the company behind Cyberbank, the cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform – both companies owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI – are proud to announce a new offering, Cyberbank Digital as a managed service.
How Can Institutions Keep Up With Trends? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Platforms Payments Platforms at Mastercard chats with Doug Mackenzie about Financial Institutions and their ability to keep up with trends when it comes to sending money abroad. Stephen highlights the difficult nature of the task, and explains that these areas need more investment...
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
REAP Raises $40 Million Investment in their Series A Funding
Reap, a fintech company powering global financial transactions through the industry first Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, today announces a US$ 40 million Series A funding round led by Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds and HashKey Capital through a combination of equity and debt financing. Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, Abacus Ventures also invested as returning investors in this round, joined by Payment Asia as a co-investor. The Reap Series A funding will be used to quickly expand into international markets, set up regional hubs and round out management hires throughout Asia, North America and Europe as a part of this market expansion.
Sambla Group Partners With Tink to Strengthen Lending Verification Process
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has partnered with Sambla Group – a leading loan broker in the Nordics – to offer the lenders in its network access to more accurate affordability assessments. Adopting Tink’s entire risk product suite, Sambla Group is adding Income Check, Risk Insights...
Zip Accelerates BNPL Adoption with Arrival of Zip Card
BNPL pioneer Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product offered through its portfolio. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format. In the Zip card pilot program1, an overwhelming majority (90%) of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier. With a quarter million waitlisted customers, the highly anticipated card is now available in the U.S., enabling consumers to ‘Pay in 4*’ nearly everywhere* Visa is accepted.
The Paytech Show: Automating Real Time Payments with AutoRek & ACI Worldwide
The mechanics of moving money requires a team of players: merchants, banks, software providers, and regulators, all have a unique and crucial role in getting funds from point A to B. To exercise high-volume transactions in real-time, guaranteed reconciliation can determine whether a small business can keep its lights on or close shop.
Refinitiv introduces digital onboarding solution to help businesses accelerate secure and frictionless new customer onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the...
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
Mint Property Finance Introduces New Streamlined Legal Process
Leading specialist finance lender Mint Property Finance has streamlined its legal procedures, positioning the business in line with the industry’s fastest lenders. Under the business’s new guidelines, Mint Property Finance’s hand-picked expert panel of solicitors now has the option of an increased use of Title Insurance to progress an application, significantly reducing the time and cost to Borrowers.
Mode Adds New Tokens as It Bolsters Its Crypto Trading Offering
Mode Global Holdings PLC (LSE: MODE), the LSE-listed Fintech Group, has today announced that it is adding new crypto assets to the platform. Up to ten new crypto assets will be added in a phased approach, with Ethereum (ETH) available to Mode users from today, following a successful soft launch to a select number of users one week ago. Initially, users will be able to trade these new tokens along with longstanding cryptoasset Bitcoin. Other features synonymous with Mode, such as cashback paid in crypto, being able to pay with crypto and getting part or all of your salary paid in crypto are all part of the future roadmap.
