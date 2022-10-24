Read full article on original website
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'
China's wealthiest are pulling the trigger on exit plans amid rising pessimism building on the future of the world's second-largest economy after Xi Jinping clinched another five-year term for himself as the country's top leader. What Happened: Xi getting re-elected for the third term is a tipping point for Beijing's...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
New Tory leader Rishi Sunak says party facing ‘existential threat’
Rishi Sunak, the incoming prime minister, has told MPs that the Conservative party is facing an “existential threat”, in his first address to them on becoming party leader, after Penny Mordaunt failed to get 100 nominations to reach the threshold to trigger a ballot. In his speech, given...
Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government
Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Buckingham Palace may drop 'consort' from Queen Camilla's title if there's enough public support, report says
Camilla, the Queen Consort, could be set for a title change before the coronation of King Charles. According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace could drop "consort" from her royal title. The title change would only happen if there is sufficient public support, the newspaper reported.
