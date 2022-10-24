Read full article on original website
Related
Civic engagement groups work to get Hispanic voters to the polls
Pastor Daniel Sostaita from Iglesia Sin Fronteras Church in Winston-Salem knows it can be tough to get some in his congregation to vote. He says language barriers and distrust in the government are just some of the reasons. “Over 22 countries with the same language but different backgrounds and our...
Davidson County Schools updates lunch policy for high school students
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — High school students within the Davidson County School system could soon see some changes in the lunchroom. An email came into our newsroom this afternoon from Davidson County Commissioner Chris Elliott regarding Davidson County Schools taking away school lunches from high school students if they lack money in their accounts.
Davidson County Introduces Charters of Freedom to Uptown Lexington
After the nation experienced political protests and the pandemic. Davidson County officials would like to bring the community together under shared American history by introducing the Charters of Freedom in uptown Lexington. “It's really united us for the red white and the blue and we see our historical founding documents...
Teacher Assistant Who Saved Choking Student Named GCS Employee of the Month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northern Elementary kindergarten teacher assistant Megan Hamilton has been named Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month. This distinction comes after Hamilton saved a fourth grader who was choking at lunch on September 21. Cade Rickman was choking on a hot dog and couldn’t breathe. He...
Former Atrium Health Nurse Makes Court Appearance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse Johnathan Hayes made his first appearance in District Court today. Being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on two counts of Murder and one count of attempted murder. Hayes was arrested in connection to the deaths of two of his patients for fatal dosages of insulin, and the attempted killing of a third patient, 62-year-old Pamela Little.
Cash Reward Offered for Information on Greensboro Double Homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Information is wanted by Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers in the double homicide from Circle Drive that claimed the lives of two. 19-year-old NC A&T freshman student Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were the two fatalities in a shooting that injured four others Tuesday night. Anyone who contacts...
Deputies: 9-year-old boy locked in cage, residents say it's 'so close to home'
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (ABC45) — We're learning more about the 9-year-old boy who deputies say was locked inside a padlocked, dog cage for months outside a home in Davidson County. We're told some of the nights were below-freezing. Neighbors nearby say they were surprised this happened so close to...
Nurse arrested for murder faces Forsyth County Judge
For fifteen years, off and on, Johnathan Hayes worked as an R-N at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was supposed to care for those in need. "It might have been two months, she stayed in the hospital," said Myrtle Davis, mother of victim Pamela Little. Myrtle...
Two Winston-Salem Armed Robbery Suspects Still at Large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 3640 Wyandotte Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim lying in the front yard suffering from a single gunshot wound in his arm. The victim, 18-year-old Randy Sanchez, was immediately transported by Forsyth County...
Police: Subject barricades inside Greensboro home after firing weapon, resolved peacefully
GREENESBORO, N.C. — SWAT activity Wednesday night in a Greensboro neighborhood was resolved peacefully. Police responded to the 1300-block of Rotherwood Rd. just before 5:00 p.m. for reports of a subject discharging a gun. The subject then barricaded themselves inside the home, and nearly four hours later police successfully...
Winston-Salem Driver Shot After Trying to Break Up Fight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday evening, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting call at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street. Upon arrival, a victim was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi Eclipse in the middle of Reynolds Forest Drive. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right arm. The victim, 19-year-old Luis Penaloza, was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital. A bullet went through his arm and into his chest, but injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Two people are dead and several injured after a shooting at an off campus party
Greensboro — An off-campus party leaves two people dead including a North Carolina A&T Student and several people injured. 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner attended an off-campus party at 900 Circle drive where shots were fired. When police arrived at the scene they found Turner and the other victim dead on the scene. Four other victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said this is a phone call no parents want to receive. The other victim is as 15-year-old child.
Woman Dead After High Point Hotel Shooting
HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 1:00 a.m. Friday, High Point Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call at the Super 8 by Wyndham on 4400 Regency Dr. When officers arrived, they located Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital. Hyatt's ex-boyfriend, D'Metruis Hill, is in custody as the suspect. Hill is charged with First Degree Murder and felony use of firearm, with more charges pending.
Large police presence on Rotherwood Rd. in Greensboro
Greensboro officers said they are working an operation on Rotherwood Rd. between Acorn Rd. and Bristol Rd. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
RSV on the rise in Triad, Greensboro mom shares her daughter's experience
A respiratory virus, known as RSV, has prompted some schools in the state to close temporarily. It's a disease doctors say is spreading rapidly in children. North Carolina has seen increased levels of the flu and RSV this year compared to the same time last year. So far, near Charlotte,...
Circle Drive Shooting Kills Two, Several Others Hospitalized
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Near midnight on Tuesday, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting in the 900 block of Circle Drive. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were at this scene, four additional people who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. This is now being investigated as a homicide, as two of the victims have died. One victim was identified as a female freshman student from NC A&T University, Statesville native Kaynecha Turner, 19. The other victim, a male, has yet to be identified.
