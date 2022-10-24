Greensboro — An off-campus party leaves two people dead including a North Carolina A&T Student and several people injured. 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner attended an off-campus party at 900 Circle drive where shots were fired. When police arrived at the scene they found Turner and the other victim dead on the scene. Four other victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said this is a phone call no parents want to receive. The other victim is as 15-year-old child.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO