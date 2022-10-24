NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville invites the community to come to its Fall Festival on October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Children’s Park. According to the city, the event is geared toward families and children of all ages. Come enjoy games, prizes, refreshments, fun, and fellowship.

NICEVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO