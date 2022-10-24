Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
niceville.com
Halloween on the Hill 2022 is October 31 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Halloween on the Hill 2022 is Monday, October 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Generations United Church in Niceville. The popular Halloween event is free of charge and is open to all youngsters. Halloween on the Hill is the largest family-friendly Halloween event in...
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
niceville.com
City of Niceville family fall festival is October 31
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville invites the community to come to its Fall Festival on October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Children’s Park. According to the city, the event is geared toward families and children of all ages. Come enjoy games, prizes, refreshments, fun, and fellowship.
niceville.com
2022 Camp Timpoochee Family Trick or Treat Night is October 28
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Timpoochee Family Trick or Treat Night is Friday, October 28 at 4-H Camp Timpoochee east of Niceville. The community is invited to take part in a special Halloween-themed family night of fun, costumes, and safe trick-or-treating. Trick or Treat Night is open to everyone, said the UF/IFAS Extension, the event organizer.
Comments / 0