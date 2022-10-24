Oct. 27, 2022 | Students, faculty and employees gathered on the lawn by the North Street Clinic on the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville to voice opposition to disparities and structural racism in health care and to hear about UAMS and community initiatives to address health care disparities and equity in the Northwest Arkansas region. The attendees also heard a patient perspective on health equity and social justice.

