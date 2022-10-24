Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS, Local Pharmacies, AFMC Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Pulaski County
Oct. 28, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Grace Krebs, David Dunavan, Lauren Williamson, Fernando Murillo Ordonez and Kate Bellingrath were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Anchor Family Pharmacy, Cornerstone Pharmacy and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in Pulaski County navigate the health care system.
uams.edu
UAMS, Southern Pharmacy of Arkansas Partner to Provide Community Health Worker in Poinsett County
Oct. 28, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Wilma Pierce was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Southern Pharmacy of Arkansas to help people in Poinsett County navigate the health care system. As an embedded community health worker, Pierce is available to...
uams.edu
UAMS Northwest Regional Campus Addresses Racial Inequities in Health Care at White Coats for Black Lives Event
Oct. 27, 2022 | Students, faculty and employees gathered on the lawn by the North Street Clinic on the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville to voice opposition to disparities and structural racism in health care and to hear about UAMS and community initiatives to address health care disparities and equity in the Northwest Arkansas region. The attendees also heard a patient perspective on health equity and social justice.
uams.edu
UAMS Receives Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission
Oct. 27, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The Joint Commission awarded its Gold Seal of Approval for Perinatal Care Certification to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), demonstrating that UAMS has met and exceeded strict standards of care for maternal, fetal and newborn health. UAMS is the...
uams.edu
UAMS Webinar Offers Ideas to Make Information Accessible for People with Disabilities
Oct. 28, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) marked National Disability Employment Awareness Month with a virtual seminar that showed employees how to present information in a way that is more accessible for those with disabilities. The Disability Subcommittee of the UAMS Division for Diversity, Equity...
