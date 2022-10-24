ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
Hillsborough County adding two high schools to teach trades

Magnet and school choice applications are now open for Hillsborough County families, and district officials say next school year, they have two new exciting opportunities for high school students looking to learn a trade that will almost guarantee a job post graduation. What You Need To Know. The district is...
