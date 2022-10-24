Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
Checking in with RJ
I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the play-by-play. And I sure as hell don't miss the travel! For half a century, I flew all over this country, and it's not a big deal, I guess, but I'm not a pilot. Unless you really love your job in that way, it can get to you, and it did. It did.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson from Carolina
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Carolina has retained $400,000 of Ethan Bear's salary as part of the transaction.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Still Confident in Penalty Kill
In the Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers, the teams served a combined 17 penalties. In a thrilling back-and-forth game against the Edmonton Oilers, the Blackhawks would snap their four-game winning streak after penalties would be the downfall of the night. Both teams served a combined total of 17...
NHL
Devils sport special Hispanic Heritage warmup jerseys
Local artist uses Inti inspired design, Spanish phrases for sweaters. The New Jersey Devils sported special warmup jerseys to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Friday. The jerseys were designed by local artist Illkya Acosta. The sweaters' crest features an Inti inspired imagery, the Incan sun deity, around the Devils logo which represents energy, light, empowerment and warmth.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Nichushkin out for Avalanche against Devils
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Valeri Nichushkin did not play for the Avalanche against the New Jersey Devils on Friday because of a lower-body injury. The forward is tied for fourth in the NHL...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be looking to regain their momentum when they return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens. Thursday's 6-2 loss in Nashville was their third straight after the team began the season 3-0. Nashville was playing on five days' rest, whereas the...
NHL
Ottawa Senators sign forward Mark Kastelic to two-year contract extension
Kastelic, 23, is in the midst of his third professional season, his second in the NHL, and is tied for fourth among Senators with two goals through the team's first six games in 2022-23. Through 22 career NHL contests (all of which have occurred with Ottawa), Kastelic has registered six points (four goals, two assists) and 19 penalty minutes. He has also recorded 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in addition to 105 penalty minutes over 95 career American Hockey League games with the Belleville Senators.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
