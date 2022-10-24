I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the play-by-play. And I sure as hell don't miss the travel! For half a century, I flew all over this country, and it's not a big deal, I guess, but I'm not a pilot. Unless you really love your job in that way, it can get to you, and it did. It did.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO