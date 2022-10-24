ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, MS

WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo bank robber to be sentenced next week

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A serial bank robber from Tupelo is on the federal docket to be sentenced next week. Jasper Wagner is expected to learn his fate from a federal judge in Oxford. He pleaded guilty in July to robbing the Community Bank branch in downtown Tupelo on April...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Booneville mayor stands trial for April incident

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley stood on trial Wednesday for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11 at the West Side Park. His charge, simple assault on a minor, is a misdemeanor. Ultimately, the mayor was found guilty. The court ordered him to pay $2,000 in fines...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Recess enhanced at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recess at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo is now more active thanks to the PTO and some generous parents. “Recess boxes” were designed to enhance recess and encourage activity. Outdoor storage boxes with equipment were placed on all three playgrounds for students to use during recess.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
SENATOBIA, MS
WKYT 27

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

