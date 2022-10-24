Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant...
Man under arrest tries twice — and fails twice — to escape from Mississippi deputies
A Mississippi sheriff said he had never seen a man try to escape twice in one day — until now. Bill Cruber, 68, was in the custody of deputies from Monroe County deputies on Tuesday when he tried to escape — not once but twice. WTVA News in...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
wtva.com
Tupelo bank robber to be sentenced next week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A serial bank robber from Tupelo is on the federal docket to be sentenced next week. Jasper Wagner is expected to learn his fate from a federal judge in Oxford. He pleaded guilty in July to robbing the Community Bank branch in downtown Tupelo on April...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
wtva.com
Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
wtva.com
Booneville mayor stands trial for April incident
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley stood on trial Wednesday for allegedly hitting a teenager on April 11 at the West Side Park. His charge, simple assault on a minor, is a misdemeanor. Ultimately, the mayor was found guilty. The court ordered him to pay $2,000 in fines...
wtva.com
Interview: Oxford Police Department's annual haunted house raises money for domestic violence awareness
Captain Alan Ivy with the Oxford Police Department joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about their annual haunted house. Some of this year's proceeds go to domestic violence awareness.
wcbi.com
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
wtva.com
Recess enhanced at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recess at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo is now more active thanks to the PTO and some generous parents. “Recess boxes” were designed to enhance recess and encourage activity. Outdoor storage boxes with equipment were placed on all three playgrounds for students to use during recess.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library
A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked. State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
