Virginia State

Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
NYE COUNTY, NV
FBI investigates antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI confirmed Friday that it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in an email that the substance was tested and...
SANTA FE, NM
Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief, news outlets reported.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs' office.
PHOENIX, AZ
1 dead, 2 injured in helicopter crash off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana's coast, and two survivors were reported in critical condition, authorities said Thursday. The crash was reported Wednesday evening south of Morgan City. An oil rig crew boat spotted the two survivors...
MORGAN CITY, LA

