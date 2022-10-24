ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 crash in Leverett

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.
ATHOL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock

New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

