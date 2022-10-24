Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
East Longmeadow man arrested for ten outstanding warrants, assaulting officers
An East Longmeadow man with ten outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday morning.
Gun, drugs seized after traffic stop in Holyoke
State Police-Northampton seized a large magazine with live ammunition, a pistol, and drugs during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Thursday.
Police Serve Warrant, Arrest Worcester Man on Gun, Drug Charges
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Vice Squad served a search warrant on Wednesday, leading to several drug and gun charges. Police served the warrant at a Millbury Street apartment at around 6:15 PM, leading to the discovery of:. 236.5 grams of cocaine. A loaded firearm with no serial number. Various...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
westernmassnews.com
Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 crash in Leverett
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police responded to a business at 360 Franklin St. on Tuesday, for a report of a former employee trespassing shortly before 4:20 PM. The David Clark Company is at 360 Franklin Street. The caller making the report reported that Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston, was urinating on...
Murder trial of former Westfield detective Brian Fanion delayed until Jan.
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed, and is now slated to begin more than three years after the former detective, accused of killing his wife, was first arrested and indicted. The homicide trial is now scheduled...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
Driver in Dollar Tree crash charged with assault, vehicle theft
Scott Stern, 49, faced a judge Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police say he drove the stolen vehicle through the front entrance of the Park Avenue store.
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
WCVB
Police ID driver who crashed through central Massachusetts home during pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts couple has been forced out of their home after a car that was fleeing from police crashed through the front of their house, taking out a chunk of the first floor Wednesday night. The driver was identified as Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster,...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
3 Students To Face Charges For Fake Bomb Threat Against Douglas Schools
Three students are expected to face charges for making a fake bomb threat and forcing two schools in central Massachusetts on lockdown, authorities said. A parent called police about someone wearing a mask who claimed to a have a bomb near Douglas Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Douglas Police said on Facebook.
Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock
New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say
Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
Two teens shot in Hartford
Two teens shot in Hartford, each of them suffering non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospitals in the Connecticut state capital city
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
