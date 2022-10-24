New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO