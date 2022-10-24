Collier County deputies say a convicted felon robbed a convenience store early Thursday morning, struck a deputy with his car and stabbed himself before being arrested. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Backslay Leonard, 29, entered the Circle K store at 1998 Santa Barbara Blvd. shortly after 4 a.m. He waited outside the store until all the customers were gone before approaching the clerk with his right hand under his shirt, implying he was armed. He demanded the clerk’s car keys and money from the register.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO