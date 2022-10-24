Read full article on original website
Barbara Stallings, 86; incomplete
Barbara Stallings, 86, of Newport, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Rodney Williams, 75; incomplete
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
Ancil Jones, 62; incomplete
Ancil Jones, 62, of Havelock, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Marlene Kelly, 87; service November 5
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC. The family will receive guests after the service in the Atrium.
Frank Kivett, 85; no service
Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
Joseph Whiteman, 92; incomplete
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Joseph Whiteman, 92; service November 4
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; private service
Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
Patricia Wiley, 67; incomplete
Patricia Suzanne "Susie" Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Susie is survived by her husband Ronald Hinson, daughters Rose Connelly Fulton and Josie LaBarbera, granddaughter Olivia Marie Fulton, brother William Wiley III, sister Valerie Wiley Watson.
N.C. Gov. Cooper offers another $25K for information on Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the Aug. 3 murders of two Carteret County brothers. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck has also offered a $25,000 award for information regarding the murders in September. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother,...
Joanne Sutzko, 64; service October 31
Joanne Sardone Sutzko, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday October 25, 2022, at her home. A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30am at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen at info-komen.org.
Flounder fishing in North Carolina over for the year
MOREHEAD CITY — Flounder season will end at 6 p.m. today in North Carolina, according to a proclamation issued this week by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The commercial flounder season for gigs and hook-and-line gear in the mobile gear northern management area was the last flounder fishery still open in the state. The division said Wednesday it was closing because the harvest quota under the state’s flounder management was nearly caught.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to host free shred event for members
NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) will host a member shred event 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the co-op’s Newport office at 1300 Highway 24. Shred-It will be onsite to ensure the proper disposal of paper documents containing personal information. This is a free service open to all CCEC members.
The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport
NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
Cedar Point approves permit for townhouse project
CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24. The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during...
Runaway boat trailer causes power outages on Highway 24 in Morehead City
- Nearly 1,400 Duke Energy Power customers were without power most of the morning and early afternoon Wednesday after a boat and trailer came loose from a pickup truck, hitting a power pole on Highway 24 at Walmart. The outage impacted traffic lights at multiple intersections and numerous businesses on...
