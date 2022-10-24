ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Trojan

USC looks to get right against Arizona

After taking a week off to recover from their first loss of the season and a slew of injuries, the Trojans will return to the gridiron Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Depth at the linebacker position is an immediate concern that will need to be addressed by kickoff....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Women’s volleyball road trip continues

The Trojans look to pick up their ninth conference win of the season in Utah Friday. The game against the Utes will be the team’s third consecutive away game, following matches at University of California, Berkeley and Stanford. Despite earning 28 kills, the Trojans dropped all three sets with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Waste-Ed Wagon takes on tailgate waste

Hours before the USC vs. Washington State football game kicked off, tailgaters in McCarthy Quad could look around the many cardinal and gold tents to find the Waste-Ed Wagon nearby, helping them recycle. USC’s Zero Waste Auditors, Nick Belgrave and Josh Rebello, are out with the Waste-Ed Wagon, a mobile...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans travel abroad to teach English

Through the International Teaching English as a Foreign Language Academy, some USC students are taking the initiative to move beyond campus and gain real-world international experience. The International TEFL Academy is a leader in TEFL certification and a resource for those interested in gaining experience abroad as English teachers, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Religious Life Associate Dean fosters spirituality

Vanessa Gomez Brake, the associate dean of religious life at USC, is the first humanist chaplain to be a chief religious and spiritual leader at a United States university. In her position, Gomez Brake provides oversight for all religious and spiritual offerings on campus. She describes her title as a humanist chaplain to mean seeing the world as an opportunity to bring about “good in our lives” and in others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Connection in “Something in Common”

In a city as vast as Los Angeles, it’s easy to feel alone. When I moved here in August, I felt like everything was too big and impersonal, and I longed for connection and community. One Saturday, I took the Metro Expo line to 7th Street, walked to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

