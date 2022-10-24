ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils Week 9 uniform combination with Halloween-themed video

Minnesota football is gearing up for a Week 9 visit from Rutgers. The Gophers are also rocking a uniform combination that is a little bit… darker than normal. Traditionally known for their maroon and gold combination, the Gophers are ditching the gold altogether for Halloween weekend. Instead, Minnesota is going with black jerseys and pants and a maroon helmet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Zie to Miss 2022-23 Season with Leg Injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota head women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced Thursday that redshirt sophomore forward Aminata Zie (Paris, France) suffered a season-ending leg injury last week. Zie had successful surgery to repair her injury on Thursday afternoon. "Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Cardinals win playoff opener against Faribault

The Willmar Cardinals won Tuesday night at home against Faribault with a final score of 28-12. The Cardinals came into the playoff game the three seed with a record of 5-3, Faribault the six seed with a record of 2-6 on the season. The Cardinals got on the board first...
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!

Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN

