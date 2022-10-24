Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win playoff opener against Faribault
The Willmar Cardinals won Tuesday night at home against Faribault with a final score of 28-12. The Cardinals came into the playoff game the three seed with a record of 5-3, Faribault the six seed with a record of 2-6 on the season. The Cardinals got on the board first...
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!
Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
Minnesota Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Corn Out Of Boot
Luckily, no other injuries or property damage were reported.
Ilhan Omar drops tens of thousands on private security following calls to defund, dismantle police
Ilhan Omar, a defund police supporter who backed dismantling and replacing the Minneapolis PD, recently dropped tens of thousands of campaign cash into private security services.
