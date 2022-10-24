Read full article on original website
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
Why Idaho Needs to Step up their Game When Celebrating Halloween
Halloween weekend is finally here and it's time to put on the costumes, grab your buckets or kids, and head out for a fun weekend of Halloween activities. While many will be going to parties this weekend, trunk or-treating events, or haunted attractions, it is fair to wonder if you are getting the most you can out of the holiday this year. Compared to other places, how do Idaho and its towns do Halloween, and do we do the holiday justice?
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
What Would You Do? Wild Animals Want to Shop in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
Time to Ban Older Idaho Kids From Trick-or-Treating
When I was in the seventh grade, some of my friends talked me into trick-or-treating. It had been a few years since I had been out. The thrill had worn off three years before and I enjoyed staying at home and joining my parents in handing out candy. I turned...
Woke Policies Fueling Bear Attacks in Idaho and Elsewhere
A biologist from Washington State blames woke policies for recent attacks by bears and mountain lions on passing humans. Sound far-fetched? The guy has been making the rounds of TV talk shows and offering an explanation. Just yesterday, he made appearances on Fox Business and Fox News networks. He believes...
Idaho Is Perceived By Some As Not Being Witch-Friendly
When many people think of witches, they think of women dancing naked around fires and tieing stick figures to tree limbs. Whether we're talking about a coven-less worshipper of Wicca or some paganistic discipline or an individual who takes part in a practicing group steeped in a religion other people find to be simply folklore, those who identify as witches take their lifestyle very seriously.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Idaho Alligator Recipes (Just in Case You’re Hungry When Dog Walking)
I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.
Idaho in the Back of the Line When it Comes to Favorite Christmas Songs
Sleigh Ride? What do they think we are? Simpletons? I was searching for news on Christmas traditions in Idaho and found this website. It lists the favorite holiday song for each state (did we have a vote and I was out of town?) Sleigh Ride doesn’t even have lyrics.
Do Magic Valley Parents Control How Much and How Fast Their Kids Eat Halloween Candy?
Halloween is an awesome holiday! You get to party, dress up in costumes, and eat a bunch of candy. The only thing that could be better is if you dress in costumes for Christmas too. Trick-or-Treat vs Trunk-or-Treat. This year has already been a good one for the kids because...
Idaho’s Mystery Alligator
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down the owner of an alligator discovered by someone walking their dog late last week near New Plymouth. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a conservation officer picked up the 3.5 foot alligator after the person who reported it found the animal in the brush on October 20, and kept it in a horse trailer. Officials say you can own an alligator in the Gem State with a permit, but without one it is illegal. Plus, releasing the non-native species into the wild is illegal. Idaho Fish and Game officials said it's likely the animal got away from its owner and they'd like to track them down or find anyone with information. Alligators are not unheard of in the Gem State, at one time the public could visit an aquatic farm near Buhl that raised the animals. Today, visitors to the popular Miracle Hot Springs can see an alligator in a nearby, separate, pool.
Law in Idaho Allowing Children to Marry Children Being Taken Advantage of
Each state has crazy laws, and while some are justified, some may need a second look at them or may need to be tweaked a tad. When it comes to minors, they rarely have the freedom to do much without parental consent, often for their good. Sometimes parents can dictate their children's lives and use their parental powers for selfish reasons and one such law in Idaho has been taken advantage of to allow parents to use their children to get what they want.
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Magic Valley Lakes Stocked with Thousands of Trout
The Idaho Fish and Game has a plan to stock 11 different lakes and ponds around the Magic Valley and has already dropped off more than 10,000 rainbow trout. Between October 3rd and 7th fish were stocked at Salmon Falls Creek, Freedom Park Pond, Filer Ponds, Burley Pond, Dog Creek Reservoir, Emerald Lake, Crystal Springs Lake, and Niagara Springs.
Is Scarywood Really The Most Haunted Place In Idaho?
I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho, including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, many old mining towns, and even here at the radio station, we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.
