Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Shirley Majewski: What happened to animal shelter plans?

Why can’t the Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett be given to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Regional Animal Shelter in Turners Falls? The Turners Falls shelter is currently being housed in an old and small Department of Public Works building sandwiched between Judd Wire and a new bus station.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life

SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock

New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

YPS at 15

Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

