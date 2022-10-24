Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
amherstbulletin.com
Shirley Majewski: What happened to animal shelter plans?
Why can’t the Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett be given to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Regional Animal Shelter in Turners Falls? The Turners Falls shelter is currently being housed in an old and small Department of Public Works building sandwiched between Judd Wire and a new bus station.
Half the trustees at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee resign in disagreement with executive director
CHICOPEE — Half the members of the Board of Trustees at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School have resigned, creating turmoil at a time when educators are trying to turn around the struggling school and renew its state charter. Kevin J. Dumpson, the board chairman, said he submitted...
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
Buckland farm awarded outstanding dairy farm of the year
Dairy farms in five New England states were recognized for excellence in a variety of categories as part of the Green Pastures program.
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
Governor Baker in Pittsfield announced $143M awarded in infrastructure projects for more than 150 communities
Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined state and local officials in Pittsfield Wednesday, to announce over $100 million in grant awards, made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal.
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock
New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
businesswest.com
YPS at 15
Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
Balise Auto Group opens laundromat in Springfield’s South End
Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
Greenfield I-91 ramp closure expected Friday
The onramp from Route 2 Westbound to I-91 in Greenfield Southbound will be closed Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Comments / 0