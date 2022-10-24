Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
USA TODAY Sports warns that UNC could be on upset alert
The UNC football program is preparing for a big Saturday night showdown with Pitt in Chapel Hill. It’s a game that will impact the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. At 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, a win would be HUGE for the Tar Heels as we flip the calendar to November. On the flip side, Pitt really needs a win to stay in the race and would earn the head-to-head tiebreaker over UNC if it came down to that. UNC enters this game as three-point favorites and with home-field advantage on Saturday night. However, Dan Wolken of the USA TODAY...
Comments / 0