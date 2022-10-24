Read full article on original website
Shein Launches Its Own Resale Platform — but Is It Just Greenwashing?
In an effort to make their businesses more circular, various fashion labels have launched their own resale platforms in recent years, from lululemon and Athleta to Patagonia and Eileen Fisher. The latest fashion company to jump on the bandwagon is global fashion fashion giant Shein, which just announced Shein Exchange.
Samah Dada of @Dadaeats on Her Fave Vegan Recipes and Sustainable Cooking Hacks (Exclusive)
Whether you're looking for weeknight meal inspo or plain old life inspiration, Samah Dada, the creator behind Dada Eats, is our go-to gal. In addition to being named one of Fortune's 25 Top Creators in 2021 for her incredible food photography and recipe creations, the California native has hosted two seasons of her TODAY Show segment, #Cooking, released a best-selling cookbook called Dada Eats: Love to Cook It, invests sustainably, and contributes to a number of food security organizations.
