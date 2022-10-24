Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Louisville set to host around 80 visitors for Wake Forest game
The University of Louisville football staff is set to host around 80 visitors on Saturday afternoon when the Cardinals host Wake Forest in Cardinal Stadium. It's the second of three straight home games for the Cardinals after a win last week on homecoming against Pittsburgh. U of L has won two in a row and is 4-3 on the season.
Bold predictions: Kentucky at Tennessee
Tennessee is heading into the home stretch of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After breezing past UT Martin on homecoming, third-ranked Tennessee is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC East clash with border rival and 19th-ranked Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN).
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Why Josiah-Jordan James isn't playing in Tennessee's exhibition vs. Gonzaga
Josiah-Jordan James won’t be available for No. 11 Tennessee in the preseason exhibition game against No. 11 Gonzaga Friday night while the senior wing continues to return from an offseason knee procedure. The Vols and Zags are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start in the Legend of...
Five Questions: No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions third-ranked Tennessee must answer against the 19th-ranked Wildcats. Tennessee (7-0,...
Four-star Louisville WR commitment William Fowles making official visit this weekend
University of Louisville four-star wide receiver commitment William Fowles is headed to The Ville this weekend. Fowles confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he has an early-morning flight out of South Florida on Friday and will be taking his official visit to U of L this weekend. He'll be in town until Sunday and take in the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest.
Young in-state target enjoys trip to Louisville
Scott County High School athlete Buddy Collins, one of the top young prospects in the state of Kentucky, received an offer from the University of Louisville earlier this month. On Saturday, Collins was on campus at U of L watching the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Collins is...
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 8
After Saturday night’s exciting win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Cardinals have put themselves within two wins to get to bowl eligibility, and they have five more tries to get there. As you can imagine, the computers and human prognosticators are liking Louisville’s prospects of making a bowl game more and more.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Kentucky game
After cruising past UT Martin on homecoming, Tennessee is set for a final five-game stretch of SEC opponents, starting against visiting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN). It’s the fifth ranked matchup of the season’s first eight games for the third-ranked Vols, who are looking to stay unbeaten and in control of their own destiny for all of their goals against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are coming off their open date. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Louisville, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00. The Fern Creek High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
Oscar Tshiebwe named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
Kentucky senior Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s preseason watch list for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday. Named after the Naismith Hall of Famer and NBA all-time scoring leader, the award is in its ninth year. Get the latest UK news...
uoflcardgame.com
Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent
The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenage carjackers caught after police pursuit that reached from Clarksville into Kentucky | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two juvenile carjackers were caught by police after a pursuit that crossed north Clarksville and went into Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:37 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to PetSmart, 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after an 80-year-old man reported he was hit in the...
247Sports
