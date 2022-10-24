ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

247Sports

Louisville set to host around 80 visitors for Wake Forest game

The University of Louisville football staff is set to host around 80 visitors on Saturday afternoon when the Cardinals host Wake Forest in Cardinal Stadium. It's the second of three straight home games for the Cardinals after a win last week on homecoming against Pittsburgh. U of L has won two in a row and is 4-3 on the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Bold predictions: Kentucky at Tennessee

Tennessee is heading into the home stretch of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After breezing past UT Martin on homecoming, third-ranked Tennessee is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC East clash with border rival and 19th-ranked Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN).
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'

Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five Questions: No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions third-ranked Tennessee must answer against the 19th-ranked Wildcats. Tennessee (7-0,...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Young in-state target enjoys trip to Louisville

Scott County High School athlete Buddy Collins, one of the top young prospects in the state of Kentucky, received an offer from the University of Louisville earlier this month. On Saturday, Collins was on campus at U of L watching the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Collins is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 8

After Saturday night’s exciting win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Cardinals have put themselves within two wins to get to bowl eligibility, and they have five more tries to get there. As you can imagine, the computers and human prognosticators are liking Louisville’s prospects of making a bowl game more and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Kentucky game

After cruising past UT Martin on homecoming, Tennessee is set for a final five-game stretch of SEC opponents, starting against visiting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN). It’s the fifth ranked matchup of the season’s first eight games for the third-ranked Vols, who are looking to stay unbeaten and in control of their own destiny for all of their goals against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are coming off their open date. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
NASHVILLE, TN
uoflcardgame.com

Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent

The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
