BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
The Callisto Protocol: Hands-On Preview
The Callisto Protocol is the upcoming horror game co-created by Striking Distance founder Glen Schofield. It's a love letter to Dead Space while establishing a new IP with some new mechanics that work well and others that leave a little more to be desired. We got some hands-on time with The Callisto Protocol on PS5 and here are our thoughts.
Mr. Sun's Hatbox - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Learn more about the story and objectives of Mr. Sun’s Hatbox, like base expansion and much more, from this upcoming slapstick, roguelite platformer game about getting the job done, no matter the cost. In Mr. Sun's Hatbox, upgrade your HQ, your team, and your tools so you can take...
Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer
Orbital Bullet is a 2.5D Roguelite shooter coming to Nintendo Switch on November 10th! Utilize a wide range of weapons and abilities to fight randomly generated enemies in a ring shaped arena highlighting the game's 360 degree level design. Pre-orders for Orbital Bullet start on November 2nd.
Riders Republic - Season 4 Halloween Event Trailer
Riders Republic's Season 4 Halloween event brings zombies to the game. During the event, the community's mission is to knock out the zombies, close the hatches, and save the Ridge before November 2, 2022. Watch as zombies take over in this trailer for the Halloween event.
How to Use Bowser's Rabbid Mechakoopas
Bowser's special ability allows him to summon Rabbid Mechakoopas. They can be used in a variety of ways. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Rabbid Mechakoopa, with information on how to summon them, how they behave, and more. Are you looking for something specific?...
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - Combat Trailer
Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank. In this latest gameplay trailer, check out the game's combat, rush arenas, offices, and more.
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Cellarius Oracle Spotlight
Buddy breaks down the ins and outs, ups and downs of Astrea's second playable Oracle, Cellarius! A berserker feeding on the damage he takes on, Cellarius' specialty is pumping up for huge hits of gigantic damage!
Epic's Defunct MOBA Paragon Is Back Under New Ownership
After Fortnite's success eclipsed Paragon, Epic shut down the MOBA's servers just two years after the game's beta release. Now, thanks to free assets from the game on the Unreal Marketplace and a trademark agreement with Epic, Paragon is making a return four years later, albeit under a new title and new ownership.
Moonbreaker: 6 Things You Need to Know
Unknown Worlds, award winning developers of Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, are back with a brand new game, and it just might surprise you. Moonbreaker is a new turn-based, tabletop tactics game with a unique presentational style. From how the game works to one-of-a-kind worldbuilding courtesy of Brandon Sanderson -- here are six things you need to know.
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for October 27, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Spider's Thrall execution and the Paired emote Pumpkin Bash, available until November 10, 2022. Watch the trailer for details on what's available in this latest content update.
Stuck in the Mud: How a Tiny, Beloved Driving Game Sparked a Bizarre, Decade-Long Feud
Back in June, fans of 2014 physics-based driving game Spintires encountered a frustrating problem when the game was suddenly and mysteriously removed from Steam. It was reinstated not long after and then, just a few days later, removed again. It hasn’t returned since, and fans have been left in the dark as to whether they’ll ever be able to download, update, or share their beloved driving games with others ever again.
