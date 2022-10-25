Meghan Markle news: Meg reveals she is ‘43% Nigerian’ as she slams ‘angry black women’ stereotype in new podcast

MEGHAN Markle has revealed she is "43% Nigerian" as she tackled stereotypes facing black women in her latest podcast.

During the latest episode of Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe in discussing stereotypes faced by black women on a daily basis in the entertainment industry.

Meghan said: “I remember when I was auditioning, the idea of even black roles, and I remember those casting sheets where the description of the character – she always had to have an edge or an attitude.”

She continued: “This idea that a black woman must be angry when we all know sometimes things make you feel angry or sad or hurt or upset and that’s not a gender or racially specific feeling. Yet this trope of the angry black woman, it persists, and… it was being reinforced constantly in ways we hadn’t even realised.”

During the podcast, the Duchess revealed to Ziwe that she is “43 per cent Nigerian” which she found out after taking a genealogy test.

Duchess to attend special event

It was announced that Meghan will attend the dinner event with the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.

The organisation supports women in all aspects and explained: "Women's Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The #DuchessOfSussex, to Indianapolis. The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights."

A table of 10 costs $5,000, while food and drink for the event will be around $2,500.

The event has been confirmed for 29 November.

Meghan Markle almost 50% Nigerian

The Duchess has talked openly about being biracial and what it means to her.

Talking to Nigerian-American actor, Ziwe, on her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan talked about what the discovery meant to her and that she plans to find out more about her ancestry. She revealed she is 43% Nigerian.

Ziwe, was not surprised and said: "No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my aunt Uzo. So this is great."

She also talked about the "angry Black woman" trope to her other guest, writer and actress, Issa Rae, saying: "You’re allowed to set a boundary, you’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear."

How Prince Andrew fills his days now

The disgraced prince used to be known for fancy trips where he would spend tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds in just a couple of days.

Since his infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, Prince Andrew hasn’t left the British Isles.

A source reportedly told the Telegraph: “These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening – where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the Queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that.

Another source said: “He had a genuinely amazing relationship with his mother.

“He’s bereft right now.”

Harry’s ‘hand grenade’ book should have the King concerned, says commentator

Daniela Elser said King Charles should be “very concerned” about the contents of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

She wrote: “King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book. The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family,” for news.com.au.

Former prime minister bashed The Crown

The new season of the hit show is set to hit our screens in November.

As the show heads into the 90s, more modern figures will be represented, many of whom are still alive including John Major.

The former prime minister will be played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller but the real Major has had some choice words about the Netflix show.

He described the show as "damaging and malicious fiction" and "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum, and entirely false, dramatic impact".

William taking an active role in coronation

The heir to the throne has reportedly been very hands on with the coronation preparation for his father.

The King has a coronation committee, which Prince William is likely to join in coming months.

The coronation, which is reportedly named Operation Golden Orb, is due to take place on 6 May. Though the late Duke of Edinburgh was involved in the late Queen‘s coronation, Camilla is expected not to do the same for her husband.

Instead, William is expected to have an active advisory role.

Public shocked by William's laugh

A video was taken of the heir to the British throne as he visited a school.

While talking to a child, the new Prince of Wales could be heard giggling.

Some have called it "endearing" and others have deemed the laugh "creepy".

The video was posted by an account, Royal Watcher, on Tik Tok.

Harry and Meghan appear 'so in love'

Their friend took photos of them in Manchester ahead of the One Young World Summit.

Meghan and Harry were in the UK for the event but had to travel from England to Scotland when it became apparent the Queen would pass away.

Before receiving the news, photographer, Misan Harriman captured the royal pair looking happy and in love.

Harry and Meghan attending One Young World summit

Camilla visits India for her health

The Queen Consort has been a regular visitor to her doctor in Bengalore.

Dr. Isaac Mathai has been treating Camilla for many years.

The 75-year-old is staying at a holistic health centre in Soukya.

Camilla is thought to be staying there with friends and security.

Charles to sell off inheritance

The Royal Family are likely richer than any of us really know with assets hidden all over the world.

One of the assets we are aware the Queen had and was very fond of, were her horses.

Taking over, Charles inherited many of his mother's horses, but not as much of a fanatic, the new king reportedly plans to sell off 14 of them.

Tattershalls spokesman, Jimmy George, said: "It's nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses.

"The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can't keep them all."

Even Ghislaine Maxwell feels sorry for Prince Andrew

The disgraced prince has been quite housebound since his infamous Newsnight interview.

Prince Andrew was interviewed by Emily Maitlis on Newsnight during which he made a number of admissions including not being able to sweat and having been at a Pizza Express in Woking.

Accused of rape and other sex offences, Andrew was reportedly friends with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison in America.

Speaking from her cell in an interview, Maxwell talked of their friendship: "I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

"I feel so bad for him. I follow what’s happening to him."

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

Netflix 'Trying to destroy Royal Family'

The streaming giant has come under fire since it's first season.

Claire Foy first played the Queen, and was succeeded by Olivia Coleman who gave way for Imelda Staunton to take the reigns in the upcoming season.

Netflix is set to air the latest season of The Crown in November, but both it and the series creators have been criticised for both making the show and not making it clear that it's a fictional dramatisation.

Another person claiming to be close to the Royal Family has hit out saying the show is: "vilifying the royal family. It is vicious. It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the royal family."

Will Harry and Meghan be back for the coronation?

Charles went from prince to king as soon as his mother died.

The official coronation of the new king will take place on 6 May, and though his eldest, Prince William, is thought to be taking an active role in the organisation, his youngest, Prince Harry, has not.

It's currently unclear whether Harry and Meghan will fly over for the coronation, but it's reported that Charles is hoping the family will reconcile.

This will take place after Harry's memoir has been released as well as his Netflix documentary that will likely show his life in the US with his wife and children.

Waleses set to visit Yorkshire

The royal couple are expected to visit Scarborough on 3 November.

Kate and William are reportedly visiting the area to launch funding to young people.

The collaboration is spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

King gets caked

On Monday, protesters entered Madame Tussauds and threw cake on a waxwork of King Charles.

The protesters removed clothes to show shirts emblazoned with the words "Just Stop Oil". The group vowed that they'll make a demonstration every day this month (October).

So far, Just Stop Oil have poured human faeces on a tribute to Sir Captain Tom and blocked a major Thames crossing as well as much more.

About this caking, one of the demonstrators could be heard shouting: "Our message is simple. Just stop oil - it's a piece of cake."

Where the Charles waxwork stood, Camilla's reportedly got a bit of the splatter. The Kate and William waxworks remained unscathed.

The metropolitan police later reported four people were arrested.

Meghan remains relatable

In one of her most recent podcasts, the duchess talks about jobs she's had before.

Unlike the Royal Family, Meghan has had jobs that most of us recognise and have experienced.

Royally Us podcast hosts, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi talked about Meghan's words: "[Meghan] spoke a lot about how she was, sort of, broke and like, you know, had a car that would barely run and probably had to take several jobs that weren't really, you know, that didn't really represent what [or] who she wanted to be."

Talking about her previous jobs and what it was like to have no money were stories to which "a lot of us can relate."

Good morning! I'm Ije Teunissen-Oligboh and I'm back with you today, sharing all things Royal.

Still no way back for Prince Andrew, royal author claims

Speaking to the Express, royal author Valentine Low has dismissed any notion of a royal return for Prince Andrew.

“No doubt about it, there is no way he is going to get any rehabilitation whatsoever with Charles as King,” he said.

This comes after some believed the disgraced Duke could return to the fold after his appearances at the Queen’s funeral.

Liz Truss to meet King Charles AGAIN

LIz Truss is expected to make a statement outside Downing Street and will then head to Buckingham Palace for her final audience with King Charles, where she will formally resign.

Rishi Sunak will then meet the King, for his first audience with the monarch and be invited to form a Government.

Camilla plans to emulate the Queen

The Queen Consort will be crowned along with her husband.

King Charles will be crowned on 6 May during his coronation.

Camilla will be crowned Queen consort on the same day, but she will reportedly cut down on speeches.

Like the late Queen, Camilla reportedly plans to reduce the number of speeches she gives while queen, and only make them about subjects close to her heart.

Meghan reveals Harry’s favourite takeaway

The Duchess of Sussex was announced one of Variety’s Power of Women honourees, and did an interview with the mag.

Talking about one of the things she and Harry can’t get here in the UK, Meghan admitted Harry loves an In-n-Out burger!

She said: “My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them.

“They know our order”.

Meghan steps out in cool green jumpsuit

The Duchess was seen shopping with a friend in California.

Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless green jumpsuit that stopped just below the knee.

Over her shoulders she had a jumper in a lighter green colour. She paired the outfit with flat boho sandals, a brown wide-brimmed hat and large sunglasses.

Prince William and Kate to step up

Prince William and Princess Kate will be stepping up in a “major support role” – and will be jetting off on several visits.

A royal source told The Mirror: “The King and his family are keen to hit the ground running in these crucial first few months and years of his reign.

“He certainly wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed, and is very keen to get out and meet as many people as possible.”

How Prince Andrew fills his days now (2/2)

The disgraced prince used to be known for fancy trips where he would spend tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds in just a couple of days.

Andrew is reportedly not welcome in many of the places and around many of the people he used to visit so is left with very little to do.

King Charles also reportedly wants Andrew as distant from the Royal Family as possible.

Andrew reportedly mainly watches TV all day having “become an enthusiastic binge-watcher of TV box sets.”

Last year, the Daily Mail‘s Richard Kay, said one visitor to Royal Lodge saw “Andrew slumped on a sofa. A huge television was on.”

Hours later when the guest was leaving, he “was still in front of the TV.