ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jersey

Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 28

1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween. There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

PHOTOS: Corewell Health dresses neonatal patients in Halloween costumes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health released photos of its smallest patients in adorable handmade Halloween costumes Thursday morning!. Among them are a turtle, a bumblebee, a strawberry, a few superheroes, and more. The photos were taken at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Honor those who have passed at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Enjoy a free cultural and educational event celebrating and honoring loved ones who gave passed at the Grand Rapids Dia De Los Muertos Festival on October 30. From 3 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, people can learn more about the traditional Latin American display altars, or ofrendas, honoring family and friends who have passed away. There will also be live music, Latino food, workshops, and crafts during the day-long festival.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

West Ottawa 2nd graders learn water safety

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools (WOPS) is partnering with The Panther Fund to help district second graders learn how to swim. “We did four elementary schools right now in the fall, and then we'll do four again in the spring,” says Aquatics Director Steve Bowyer.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids collaborative receives $2.5M federal grant to end youth homelessness

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County has received more than $2 million toward ending youth homelessness in the area. The Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness/Continuum of Care (Coc) says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) awarded them a grant total of $2,477,852, which will be used to help service providers create a plan to end homelessness among those between 18 and 24 years old.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Calvin University to add football program in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University is adding a football program to its athletics department in 2023. The university tells FOX 17 the news comes as part of its strategic plan, which was approved by its Board of Trustees on Friday. In addition to football, Calvin University says it...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New concrete barriers hope to improve pedestrian safety at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A collaboration between Western Michigan University (WMU) and the city of Kalamazoo has led to the implementation of a tool that hopes to improve pedestrian safety on campus. City officials say its Department of Public Services has put up concrete walls west of Howard Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

17-year-old Hastings resident dies in Barry County crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings resident is dead following a crash in Barry County Wednesday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the single-vehicle crash occurred near Maple Grove Road and Foster Road in Baltimore Township at around 11 p.m. We’re told the car traveled west on Maple...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m. We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy