Post Falls football player Jake Bustamante voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Post Falls' Jake Bustamante for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15!
The senior running back and Trojans' 1,000-yard rusher racked up 164 yards on 29 carries, including the decisive 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as the team locked up the No. 1 seed from the 5A Inland Empire with a victory over rival Coeur d'Alene. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing effort of the season.
Bustamante received nearly 49.5 % of the vote, beating out Sugar-Salem football player Ty Hirrlinger , who finished second with 31.6 % .
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 10-15:
IDAHO NOMINEES
Bradley Belnap, Marsh Valley football: Threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 81 and two more scores on the ground in a 41-21 upset of No. 6 South Fremont.
Rylan Binford, Homedale football : Hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass and took a kickoff 83 yards to the house in a 42-14 win over Fruitland that clinched the Trojans a fifth straight 3A SRV title.
Daniel Carrillo, Nampa football : Powered the Bulldogs to one of the biggest wins in program history with 38 carries for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 23-14 win over reigning 5A SIC champion, Mountain View.
Maddie Daigle, Coeur d’Alene Charter girls soccer : Daigle netted four goals and three assists as the Panthers qualified for state for the 10th consecutive year in an 11-0 win over Priest River.
Erin DiVittorio, Bishop Kelly girls soccer : The ninth grader scored a pair of goals to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit to help the Knights secure a 14th consecutive Class 4A District III title in a 3-1 win over Vallivue.
Jake Longson, Eagle football : Completed 11-of-14 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 75 yards and a score on the ground in a 41-14 win over Borah.
Jaxon Grimmett, Blackfoot football : Went 16-of-22 for 282 yards and six touchdowns - all in the first half - in a 44-14 win over Idaho Falls.
Ty Hirrlinger, Sugar-Salem football : Racked up seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while having nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 56-6 win over No. 7 Teton.
Jackson Lathen, Lewiston football : On a bum ankle, Lathen piled up 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-31 win over Lake City.
Teague Matthews, Rockland football : Accounted for nine touchdowns himself, including six and more than 400 yards through the air, in a 70-20 win over Watersprings.
Blayne Meyer, Horseshoe Bend football : Totaled 400 yards and four touchdowns himself, including 255 and three scores on the ground, in a 42-38 win over Tri-Valley.
Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly football : Racked up 202 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns as the Knights clinched their first 4A SIC title since 2018 in a 37-7 win over Columbia.
Kylie Munday, Post Falls volleyball : Notched 22 assists, 13 kills and six assists in a five-set come-from-behind win over Coeur d’Alene in a district semifinal match.
Brianna Scott, Ririe Volleyball : Eclipsed the 1,000-career kill mark in a sweep over West Jefferson.
