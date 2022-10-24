ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls football player Jake Bustamante voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Post Falls' Jake Bustamante for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15!

The senior running back and Trojans' 1,000-yard rusher racked up 164 yards on 29 carries, including the decisive 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as the team locked up the No. 1 seed from the 5A Inland Empire with a victory over rival Coeur d'Alene. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing effort of the season.

Bustamante received nearly 49.5 % of the vote, beating out Sugar-Salem football player Ty Hirrlinger , who finished second with 31.6 % .

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 10-15:

IDAHO NOMINEES

Bradley Belnap, Marsh Valley football: Threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 81 and two more scores on the ground in a 41-21 upset of No. 6 South Fremont.

Rylan Binford, Homedale football : Hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass and took a kickoff 83 yards to the house in a 42-14 win over Fruitland that clinched the Trojans a fifth straight 3A SRV title.

Daniel Carrillo, Nampa football : Powered the Bulldogs to one of the biggest wins in program history with 38 carries for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 23-14 win over reigning 5A SIC champion, Mountain View.

Maddie Daigle, Coeur d’Alene Charter girls soccer : Daigle netted four goals and three assists as the Panthers qualified for state for the 10th consecutive year in an 11-0 win over Priest River.

Erin DiVittorio, Bishop Kelly girls soccer : The ninth grader scored a pair of goals to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit to help the Knights secure a 14th consecutive Class 4A District III title in a 3-1 win over Vallivue.

Jake Longson, Eagle football : Completed 11-of-14 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 75 yards and a score on the ground in a 41-14 win over Borah.

Jaxon Grimmett, Blackfoot football : Went 16-of-22 for 282 yards and six touchdowns - all in the first half - in a 44-14 win over Idaho Falls.

Ty Hirrlinger, Sugar-Salem football : Racked up seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while having nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 56-6 win over No. 7 Teton.

Jackson Lathen, Lewiston football : On a bum ankle, Lathen piled up 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-31 win over Lake City.

Teague Matthews, Rockland football : Accounted for nine touchdowns himself, including six and more than 400 yards through the air, in a 70-20 win over Watersprings.

Blayne Meyer, Horseshoe Bend football : Totaled 400 yards and four touchdowns himself, including 255 and three scores on the ground, in a 42-38 win over Tri-Valley.

Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly football : Racked up 202 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns as the Knights clinched their first 4A SIC title since 2018 in a 37-7 win over Columbia.

Kylie Munday, Post Falls volleyball : Notched 22 assists, 13 kills and six assists in a five-set come-from-behind win over Coeur d’Alene in a district semifinal match.

Brianna Scott, Ririe Volleyball : Eclipsed the 1,000-career kill mark in a sweep over West Jefferson.

