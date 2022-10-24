Sebastopol tailback David Williams voted SB Live's Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-Oct. 16)

Congratulations to Sebastopol tailback David Williams for being voted SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10 - Oct. 16!

Williams ran for 291 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 56-42 win over Ethel. He received 94.3 of all the votes cast last week.

Here’s a look at the other players who were nominated last week:

Otis Brooks, St. Patrick

Racked up 320 total yards with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a 48-33 win over Westminster Christian (La.).

Taboris Charles, Moss Point

Ran the ball 29 times for 404 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-35 win over Greene County.

Terry Cox, Provine

Got credit for 13 tackles, including four for a loss and three sacks in a 19-16 win over Holmes County Central.

Coby Craft, Taylorsville

Ran the ball 16 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-22 win over Lumberton.

Chris Davis, Picayune

Carried the ball nine times for 149 yards and four touchdowns and intercepted a pair of passes on defense in a 55-0 win over West Harrison.

Gavin Griffin, Velma Jackson

Ran the ball 18 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 65-14 win over Puckett.

Jeremiah Harrell, Tupelo

Completed 16 of 19 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Madison Central.

Kaden Irving, Gautier

Completed 17 of 31 passes for 344 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball eight times for 111 yards with two more scores in a 55-28 win over Vancleave.

Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh

Ran the ball 22 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-15 win over Magee.

Cephus Pruitt, North Forrest

Racked up 245 total yards with two rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score in a 24-22 win over Stringer.

Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHS

Brought in seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns and tallied nine tackles and two interceptions on defense in a 28-6 win over Corinth.

Kyzer Verner, Hamilton

Ran the ball 21 times for 245 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-36 win over West Lowndes.