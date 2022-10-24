Read full article on original website
Dan Butner (July 18, 1946 - October 18, 2022)
It is with profound sorrow that we must announce the passing of Dan Butner. He left us on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was 76; born on July 18, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Dan died peacefully at home doing what he loved, taking care of his beautiful yard. He was happy, healthy, and strong right to his last day.
James A. Barlow (September 23, 1930 - October 21, 2022)
James A. Barlow, age 92, of Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in rural Iberia on September 23, 1930, son of the late Andrew “Andy” and Sirilda (Shelton) Barlow. On December 19, 1953, James was united in marriage to Lora Lea McCubbin, at her family home.
Lake Regional Hospital Closing Two Pharmacy Locations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System is closing two of its pharmacy locations in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The Laurie and Lake Ozark pharmacies will be closing permanently, as of Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. When asked why the hospital was shutting...
Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
Funeral Announcements for October 24, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. A celebration of life...
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a […]
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor […]
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and Meridian on Indy's near north side. Police don't know what motivated the violence, but they again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.
Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
