WWLP

10 best Amazon Beauty Haul deals worth shopping, from Drybar to Revlon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making the most of Amazon’s Beauty Haul During the holiday rush, sometimes you can forget about taking care of yourself. Amazon is making sure that self-care remains a priority this holiday season. Today, the company kicks off its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul, a two-week-long […]
Abdul Ghani

Amazon Ends Test Run For Delivery Robots

Several hundred employees worked on the Scout delivery robot at Amazon. Internally, we are looking for other possible uses for these. Amazon has stopped testing its Scout home delivery robot. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to a source familiar with the situation in the company. Reuters also reported that the project had been discontinued. The reason is that the pilot test of an Amazon delivery robot that began three years ago is not working. The robot, known as Scout, was supposed to drive around and deliver orders, especially in the suburbs of the USA with many single-family houses.
DVM 360

dvm360® product report: Mobile app detecting feline pain, plus kidney support supplements and more

Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. A mobile app for cat owners, Tably uses artificial intelligence based on veterinary-approved pain scales to help detect how your feline is feeling based on subtle facial cues captured with your phone’s camera. This tool can be useful after a procedure, for making health-related decisions, or just to obtain further insight about your cat. Tably was built in partnership with a team of veterinarians and currently works only on adult cats.
thepennyhoarder.com

Have a Year of Work Experience? Verisk is Hiring a Customer Service Rep

Verisk, an insurance risk company, is hiring a customer service representative to work remotely full time. Your responsibilities will include maintaining excellent customer relationships, coordinating with product and implementation teams to help customers, and conducting research for sales and marketing-related activities. You must have at least one year of customer...
DVM 360

Monitoring pet health in a digital world

With wearable technology becoming more common in human health care, it’s no surprise that it is emerging in veterinary care as well. Popular products for pets include collars and collar attachments like Whistle, Fi, FitBark, Link, and Petpuls. Connecting through a smartphone app, they have an array of functions, from GPS tracking to the monitoring of activity, sleep, health-related behaviors, and even emotional states. As they evolve, these products become more lightweight and include more features.
DVM 360

FDA fluorouracil warning, Fetch San Diego, and more

Check out the latest news and analysis on dvm360 Live!™ with host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Christman shares what's new in veterinary medicine and important headlines throughout the industry. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video for more:. FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WWD

Walmart’s Creighton Kiper on Evolution at Scale

Over the last two years, Walmart has significantly upped its beauty game, injecting speed and relevance into a business that already had scale on its side. To wit, the retailer partnered with Space NK to launch prestige beauty into select doors, dipped into co-creating brands with everyone from P&G to a host of influencers, and has set its sights on winning with Gen Z. Creighton Kiper, the retailer’s recently appointed vice president of beauty, is only picking up the pace. Just nine months into his tenure, Kiper has launched Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight’s skin care brand, Itk, Halsey’s diffusion makeup line,...
msn.com

Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales

Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
DVM 360

Maximizing the use of dermatopathology

In patients with unusual, severe, or nonresponsive dermatologic lesions, histopathology can be an important test to obtain a definitive diagnosis and guide treatment. Dermatology cases are a common presentation to the general practitioner. Although a vast number of patients have an underlying allergic condition that may present with a secondary pyoderma, other pathology can occur in the skin, including autoimmune diseases, genetic disease, and neoplasia. When cytology, skin scrape, trichogram, and culture have not yielded a diagnosis, biopsy should be considered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DVM 360

Veterinary Growth Partners selects Brava as preferred compounding pharmacy provider

Members of VGP will have access to Brava’s network of PCAB-accredited veterinary exclusive pharmacies, and more. Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP) announced it selected Brava as its preferred veterinary compounding pharmacy. Brava is a tech-enabled network of compounding pharmacies that provides veterinarians tools to increase workflow, pharmacy support, and customer care.
consumergoods.com

Amazon Tests Out Self-Navigating Robots in Fulfillment Centers

Amazon is testing out a new class of AI-powered, self-navigating robots in their fulfillment centers. Unlike their earlier counterparts, these next-generation robots will be able to roam freely, helping associates with tasks such as transporting oversized and bulky items around harder-to-navigate parts of the facility floors. The e-commerce leader uses...

