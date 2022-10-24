Read full article on original website
Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change
New York CNN Business — Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor. The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to...
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
10 best Amazon Beauty Haul deals worth shopping, from Drybar to Revlon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making the most of Amazon’s Beauty Haul During the holiday rush, sometimes you can forget about taking care of yourself. Amazon is making sure that self-care remains a priority this holiday season. Today, the company kicks off its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul, a two-week-long […]
Bath & Body Works discontinue 10 products loved by shoppers – as fans launch campaign to bring them back
BATH & Body Works has catered fragrances, soaps and lotions to the masses for more than 30 years, however every so often, fan favorite items get discontinued. This week, lifestyle site BestLife made a list of some of the most loved products that are missed by shoppers – to the point that they even launched petitions to bring them back.
Amazon Ends Test Run For Delivery Robots
Several hundred employees worked on the Scout delivery robot at Amazon. Internally, we are looking for other possible uses for these. Amazon has stopped testing its Scout home delivery robot. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to a source familiar with the situation in the company. Reuters also reported that the project had been discontinued. The reason is that the pilot test of an Amazon delivery robot that began three years ago is not working. The robot, known as Scout, was supposed to drive around and deliver orders, especially in the suburbs of the USA with many single-family houses.
WZZM 13
Tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available. We spoke to an audiologist to find out what you should know when shopping for hearing aids.
25+ Lowe’s deals to shop before Black Friday—save on Craftsman, Samsung, LG and more
Shop competing Way Day deals today on home essentials, tools and appliances at Lowe's. Save big on Craftsman, Samsung and LG before Black Friday.
DVM 360
dvm360® product report: Mobile app detecting feline pain, plus kidney support supplements and more
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. A mobile app for cat owners, Tably uses artificial intelligence based on veterinary-approved pain scales to help detect how your feline is feeling based on subtle facial cues captured with your phone’s camera. This tool can be useful after a procedure, for making health-related decisions, or just to obtain further insight about your cat. Tably was built in partnership with a team of veterinarians and currently works only on adult cats.
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Work Experience? Verisk is Hiring a Customer Service Rep
Verisk, an insurance risk company, is hiring a customer service representative to work remotely full time. Your responsibilities will include maintaining excellent customer relationships, coordinating with product and implementation teams to help customers, and conducting research for sales and marketing-related activities. You must have at least one year of customer...
DVM 360
Monitoring pet health in a digital world
With wearable technology becoming more common in human health care, it’s no surprise that it is emerging in veterinary care as well. Popular products for pets include collars and collar attachments like Whistle, Fi, FitBark, Link, and Petpuls. Connecting through a smartphone app, they have an array of functions, from GPS tracking to the monitoring of activity, sleep, health-related behaviors, and even emotional states. As they evolve, these products become more lightweight and include more features.
DVM 360
FDA fluorouracil warning, Fetch San Diego, and more
Check out the latest news and analysis on dvm360 Live!™ with host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Christman shares what's new in veterinary medicine and important headlines throughout the industry. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video for more:. FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil...
Amazon used ‘secretive, self-favouring algorithm’ to promote its own products, $1bn lawsuit claims
Amazon is facing a $1bn lawsuit over claims that the company favoured its own products on its website. It is accused of using “a secretive and self-favouring algorithm” to promote its own brands through the “Buy Box” on its website, according to consumer rights advocate Julie Hunter.
Walmart’s Creighton Kiper on Evolution at Scale
Over the last two years, Walmart has significantly upped its beauty game, injecting speed and relevance into a business that already had scale on its side. To wit, the retailer partnered with Space NK to launch prestige beauty into select doors, dipped into co-creating brands with everyone from P&G to a host of influencers, and has set its sights on winning with Gen Z. Creighton Kiper, the retailer’s recently appointed vice president of beauty, is only picking up the pace. Just nine months into his tenure, Kiper has launched Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight’s skin care brand, Itk, Halsey’s diffusion makeup line,...
msn.com
Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales
Hearing aids for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter without a prescription or an appointment for the first time starting Monday, a move the Food and Drug Administration estimates could save consumers $3,000 per pair of hearing aids. The FDA has finalized a rule allowing...
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
CDC study finds 8% of wastewater samples in NYC area positive for polio
A Centers for Disease Control study of wastewater in 13 counties in and around New York City found 8% of samples tested positive for polio, the agency announced Friday.
DVM 360
Maximizing the use of dermatopathology
In patients with unusual, severe, or nonresponsive dermatologic lesions, histopathology can be an important test to obtain a definitive diagnosis and guide treatment. Dermatology cases are a common presentation to the general practitioner. Although a vast number of patients have an underlying allergic condition that may present with a secondary pyoderma, other pathology can occur in the skin, including autoimmune diseases, genetic disease, and neoplasia. When cytology, skin scrape, trichogram, and culture have not yielded a diagnosis, biopsy should be considered.
DVM 360
Veterinary Growth Partners selects Brava as preferred compounding pharmacy provider
Members of VGP will have access to Brava’s network of PCAB-accredited veterinary exclusive pharmacies, and more. Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP) announced it selected Brava as its preferred veterinary compounding pharmacy. Brava is a tech-enabled network of compounding pharmacies that provides veterinarians tools to increase workflow, pharmacy support, and customer care.
consumergoods.com
Amazon Tests Out Self-Navigating Robots in Fulfillment Centers
Amazon is testing out a new class of AI-powered, self-navigating robots in their fulfillment centers. Unlike their earlier counterparts, these next-generation robots will be able to roam freely, helping associates with tasks such as transporting oversized and bulky items around harder-to-navigate parts of the facility floors. The e-commerce leader uses...
