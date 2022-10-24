Several hundred employees worked on the Scout delivery robot at Amazon. Internally, we are looking for other possible uses for these. Amazon has stopped testing its Scout home delivery robot. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to a source familiar with the situation in the company. Reuters also reported that the project had been discontinued. The reason is that the pilot test of an Amazon delivery robot that began three years ago is not working. The robot, known as Scout, was supposed to drive around and deliver orders, especially in the suburbs of the USA with many single-family houses.

