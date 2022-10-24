Read full article on original website
James A. Barlow (September 23, 1930 - October 21, 2022)
James A. Barlow, age 92, of Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in rural Iberia on September 23, 1930, son of the late Andrew “Andy” and Sirilda (Shelton) Barlow. On December 19, 1953, James was united in marriage to Lora Lea McCubbin, at her family home.
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
Lake Regional Hospital Closing Two Pharmacy Locations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System is closing two of its pharmacy locations in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The Laurie and Lake Ozark pharmacies will be closing permanently, as of Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. When asked why the hospital was shutting...
Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
WATCH: Last Call 30% OFF Tent Sale: Slumberland At The Lake
🎪 The Tent is about to come down! Stop by Slumberland in Osage Beach, for their Final Days of 30% Off Overstock savings! 🛋 Shop Local & Save!
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
