ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Best Horror Movie About Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQYKq_0ikfThqs00
Photo: Getty Images

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees , Michael Myers , and Freddy Krueger , often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen , suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie about Michigan? The Evil Dead . Here's what Click on Detroit had to say about the film:

"The 1981 cult classic horror film, written and directed by Royal Oak native Sam Raimi , is based around the story of four Michigan State University students taking a trip together. The movie was originally supposed to be set in Michigan, but eventually moved to rural Tennessee. The film premiered at the Redford Theatre, because the movie's lead actor, Bruce Campbell , used to see movies there as a kid. Campbell is also from Royal Oak and attended Western Michigan University. The sequel, Evil Dead 2 , shot some of the film in the Detroit-area.

You can watch The Evil Dead on Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
KROC News

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Detroit

Looking for a free lunch? Drake has you covered

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're craving some hot chicken, Drake's got your back.Dave's Hot Chicken is celebrating the rapper's 36th birthday by offering one free slider or tender at any of its three Metro Detroit locations:624 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy3667 E. Grand River, Howell 22208 Michigan Ave. DearbornIn order to get the free chicken, customers will have to show they follow Dave's Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok. The promotion runs between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Oct. 24.
TROY, MI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy