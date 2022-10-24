ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
MSNBC

From Obama's only Trump meeting to a 'Van Gogh JFK,' see dazzling A.I. tech upending politics

Presidential portraits reflect how art can mark and shape their places in history. MSNBC's Ari Melber brings you those classic paintings and reports on a new form of art created through artificial intelligence. You will see how this astonishing new platform, whimsically called DALL-E works in real time -- drawing on 650 million images in the world to swiftly create new images.Oct. 26, 2022.
MSNBC

'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

Legendary Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward just released eight hours of Trump audio tapes from 20 interviews. In this interview, you will hear from Trump himself, behind closed doors, in the midst of some of the most controversial days of his presidency. Woodward joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber recounting these never-before-heard moments, analyzing Trump’s mindset in office, and the current legal and civic challenges in the MAGA era. Woodward’s key takeaway… the facts still matter.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

What's Next for the Women-Led Protests in Iran

As protests in Iran reach Day 40, women in the country are facing the fight of their lives: the battle for basic rights. The Biden administration has issued sanctions on Iranian officials, but what’s next in the ongoing conflict? Iranian-American writer Roya Hakakian and British-Iranian-American journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani join Mehdi to discuss.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff and former Biden campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “clear contrast” between President Joe Biden’s vision for America and the vision of MAGA Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Oct. 26, 2022.

