Why Did General Motors (NYSE:GM) Push Back its EV Production Target to Mid-2024?
General Motors has pushed back its North American EV production target of 400,000 units from 2023-end to mid-2024. That said, the demand for the company’s EVs remains impressive. General Motors (NYSE:GM) impressed investors with its market-beating third-quarter earnings even as revenue slightly lagged estimates. However, the company pushed back...
Deere Stock’s (NYSE:DE) Autonomous Farming Ambitions are Hard to Ignore
Thanks to the robust farming industry, Deere stock has been quite steady versus the rest of the market. As the firm looks to invest in forward-thinking growth initiatives, investors may wish to reward the stock with a higher multiple. Shares of farming-equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) have done quite well in...
Two “Strong Buy” EV Stocks That Could Drive Substantial Returns
EV stocks have been clobbered this year amid rising interest rates, supply chain challenges, and fears of an economic downturn. However, Wall Street remains bullish on some EV names based on robust long-term prospects and growing EV penetration. We will discuss two such EV stocks in this article. Rising interest...
Should You Buy Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Following Its Strong Q4-2022 Results?
Visa shares are trending higher on robust cross-border recovery, inflation, and recovering international markets. Its strong results, combined with its discounted valuation, make the stock worth considering. Visa (NYSE:V) shares are trending higher following better-than-expected Fiscal Q4-2022 results aided by robust momentum in consumer payments and a rebound in cross-border...
Why Are Investors Putting the Pin in Pinterest?
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were up by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Friday as the social media company’s Q3 earnings beat estimates. In contrast, shares of SNAP had plunged following its Q3 results while META was down by more than 20% following its disappointing Q3 results.
Net Worth Wipeout: Massive Value Destruction in Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon
The mightiest of the mighty have fallen fast as Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon missed earnings expectations and disappointed their shareholders. You’ll be amazed, and even shocked, to find out just how many billions of dollars these industry giants have lost in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours.
Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in the national election coming up on November 8, and it’s a recipe for trouble.
Like Dividend-Growth Stocks? Consider These 2 Tool Manufacturers
Stanley Black & Decker and Snap-on have been consistently profitable, even during market downturns. Both companies boast robust dividend-growth track records. At their current price levels, their valuations also appear attractive, despite the ongoing headwinds. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) are two leading manufacturers...
Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Took Investors for a Ride; Should You Invest Now?
Mullen Automotive stock has bounced back from the recent lows. However, equity dilution and competitive headwinds remain a drag. Shares of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), have had a roller coaster ride in 2022. Mullen Automotive stock jumped over 118% in the last 10 trading days. Even with this gain, MULN stock is still down about 89% year-to-date. While MULN could benefit from secular industry trends, it is in a development stage, and worries around access to capital, equity dilution, and increased competition will remain a drag on this micro-cap company (market cap of $258.77M).
Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock
Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Here’s What’s Driving Deckers Outdoor’s (NYSE:DECK) Sell-Off Today
Deckers Outdoor slid today after offering up a disappointingly-conservative forecast. Yet, there’s plenty of reason to stick with a company that’s offering a wide range of products even in a slumping economy. Clothing and shoe store and distributor Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) saw shares slide overnight. The company,...
PM, STZ, or IIPR: Which is the Most Tempting Sin Stock for Wall Street?
Ethical investors tend to stay away from sin stocks as they feel that these companies capitalize on human vices and weaknesses. That said, certain sin stocks have strong fundamentals and lucrative growth prospects. We will discuss three such sin stocks and pick the one with the highest upside potential. Stubbornly...
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Are Growth Concerns Overdone?
Alphabet tanked after clocking in third-quarter results that failed to deliver on the growth front. With some of the weakest growth numbers in over two years, investors may be too quick to hit the panic button. Shares of Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) stumbled into the third-quarter earnings season, posting underwhelming numbers. The...
Skechers Tumbles on Q3 Earnings Miss; Weak Guidance
Shares of footwear provider Skechers (NYSE:SKX) are tumbling in the pre-market session today after the company’s third-quarter bottom line fell short of estimates and guidance numbers failed to cheer investors. Revenue increased by 21.3% year-over-year to $1.88 billion, outperforming estimates by $70 million. EPS at $0.64, on the other...
Roblox vs. Block: Is Either Cathie Wood Stock a Buy Yet?
Cathie Wood’s ARKK has sunk in devastating fashion, but there are standout innovators that are capable of moving on from their 80% drops. Roblox and Block shares seem like innovators that may be oversold and undervalued, even given headwinds ahead. In this piece, we’ll leverage TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to...
Here’s Why Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) Shares Tumbled 14% Post Q3 Earnings
Xerox shares tumbled 14% on the Q3 miss as well as a lowered FY2022 outlook due to high inflation, continued supply chain constraints, and currency headwinds. Shares of Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) declined over 14% yesterday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and also slashed its FY2022 revenues outlook. Based...
Meta Stock Craters 20%+: Deep Value Clouded by Mounting Headwinds
Meta Platforms stock collapsed over 20% following a rough Q3-2022 report. As investors continue to turn against the firm whose head may be too deep into the metaverse, Meta stock could find itself in deep-value territory. Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down over 20% in today’s trading session...
Is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) a Good Penny Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and low valuation, FlexShopper has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FPAY stock. Penny stocks are risky and equally rewarding (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus, TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener comes in handy to select those more likely to deliver strong returns. Using the Screener, we narrowed on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, FPAY stock has significant upside potential and is trading cheaply, which supports the bull case.
Biogen upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter upgraded Biogen to Buy from Neutral with a $370 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
DaVita Tanks After Bleak Outlook and Q3 Earnings Disappoint
Shares of DaVita (NYSE: DVA) tanked in morning trading on Friday as the provider of dialysis services and integrated health care delivery and management services lowered its outlook for FY22. The company now expects adjusted earnings to come in the range of $6.20 to $6.70 per share versus its prior...
