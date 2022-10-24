Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Williams, DK Metcalf, more impacting Week 8 waiver wire pickups

Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
Sporting News
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Sporting News
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
Sporting News
Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers must seriously consider retiring: 'Those guys look like they're exhausted'
Kurt Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows a thing or two about finding success at the position in the late stages of his career. As such, it's noteworthy that he believes both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should consider retiring in short order. Warner explained his logic...
Sporting News
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?
The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
Robert Quinn trade details: Eagles acquire pass-rusher from Bears for draft pick
Christian McCaffrey won't be the only major player traded before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move as well. Chicago is trading the 32-year-old pass rusher to the Eagles, per multiple reports Wednesday. This marks the second time major pass-rusher trade made by...
Sporting News
Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'
Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
Sporting News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, it appears that pairing may be headed for split. Multiple reports indicate that Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer. The move comes after rumors that the couple,...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
Sporting News
Todd Bowles coaching record: Questions about Jets tenure resurface as Buccaneers skid
You can take the man off the Jets, but can you take the Jets out of the man?. Todd Bowles earned a second chance at a head-coaching gig, replacing longtime friend Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Needless to say, the first season of the Bowles era hasn't gone as planned for the Super Bowl hopeful Buccaneers.
Sporting News
Ja'Marr Chase injury update: Bengals star wide receiver to miss multiple weeks
The Bengals offense has finally started to click over the past two weeks. They will now be tasked with keeping the momentum going without their best playmaker. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly be out for the next four to six weeks with a hip injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport...
Sporting News
NFL Week 8 Weather Updates: Wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners haven't had too many weather-related issues to worry about the past couple of weeks, but the Week 8 NFL weather forecast features a few spots where rain and wind could be minor worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
