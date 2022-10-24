ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Celebrates Victory In Lawsuit Over 2016 Mixtape Cover Artwork

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is celebrating her latest victory in court.

On Friday, October 21, jury announced that they sided with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper in a lawsuit over the cover art for her 2016 mixtape, Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 . According to the jury, The Bronx native did not portray the defendant, Kevin "Mike" Brophy, in a false light nor did they use his likeness in violation. Brophy initially accused Cardi B of stealing a photo of him and using it for her mixtape without permission. The verdict from the three-day trial exonerated Bardi from any guilt in the matter.

"I just won this lawsuit …Im soo emotional right now," Cardi tweeted after the verdict was read. "I wanna kiss Gods feet right now …..IM BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!

Brophy first filed the $5 million lawsuit back in October 2017 after he claimed he was the man seen going down on the rapper in the photo used for the cover of her first full-length project. During the trial, Brophy tried to convince the jury that Cardi used the altered image without consent. He referred to the act as "digital molestation" and claimed it ruined his marriage, work life and his children's perception of him. Bardi countered by saying the man in the photo isn't even Brophy and that there's no proof that his life was negatively impacted by the image.

"There is not one evidence where people believe it’s actually him," Cardi testified. 'He hasn’t gotten fired from his job. He hasn’t gotten a divorce. How has he suffered? … Please tell me how he’s suffered."

Watch her react to the verdict after she left the courthouse below.

