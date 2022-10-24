ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

CBS Austin

Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin

A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID 19-year-old killed in East Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed last week after a shooting at an East Austin apartment complex. It happened Friday, Oct. 21, at the MAA East Austin apartment complex located at 6600 Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near the Loyola Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken to the hospital after shooting in NW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in northwest Austin. APD Watch Command said officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway just before 2 a.m. This is right by The Arboretum just before the US 183 Hwy interchange.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SE Austin SWAT incident ends with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation in Southeast Austin is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. A family disturbance ended with the SWAT team getting called out to a residence in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. The Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man found shot inside vehicle after crashing into pole in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man crashed into a utility pole and was found with gunshot wounds in West Austin over the weekend. Officials say the crash happened on Saturday, October 22 at about 12:35 a.m. near the McDonald's restaurant located...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person seriously injured in North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Wednesday in North Austin. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at around 10:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane, near Payton Gin Road. When EMS arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in Central Austin, causing other vehicles to crash. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 7:23 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5300 North IH-35. ATCEMS said the person on foot was pronounced deceased on the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD brings back Gun Surrender Program after two-year pandemic hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's (APD) Gun Surrender Program made a comeback on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The initiative promotes responsible gun ownership and gives the community a chance to turn over unwanted guns and ammunition, no questions asked. “It was always...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
CBS Austin

Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution

10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin-based organization provides heart surgeries for kids in developing countries

AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit, HeartGift, is making a global impact by providing life-saving heart surgeries to children from around the world where specialized medical treatments are either scarce or nonexistent. The organization, which was founded in Austin, cared for a second-generation congenital heart defect patient from Nicaragua. HeartGift is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart Animal Shelter in urgent need of adopters and fosters

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at capacity and is in urgent need of adopters and fosters-to-adopt. Animals available for adoption can be found on petfinder or on the Facebook page for Lockhart Animal Shelter. The shelter asks anyone who can adopt or foster an animal to call 512-398-4401, extension 2,...
LOCKHART, TX

