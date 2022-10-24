Read full article on original website
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Police arrest man accused of injuring three people in string of violent armed assaults
The Austin Police Department says it's made an arrest in a string of armed assaults that left three people seriously injured. The incidents happened in the South Austin area along or near the I-35 corridor. APD says 33-year-old Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder is charged with four counts of aggravated assault...
Police ID 19-year-old killed in East Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed last week after a shooting at an East Austin apartment complex. It happened Friday, Oct. 21, at the MAA East Austin apartment complex located at 6600 Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near the Loyola Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to...
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Two people ejected and injured after pedicab crash in downtown Austin, driver arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — The driver of a pedicab was arrested early Tuesday morning following a crash in downtown Austin that caused two passengers to be ejected and suffer multiple bodily injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Austin police identified Raven Na, 31, as the pedicab driver who struck a...
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
One person taken to the hospital after shooting in NW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in northwest Austin. APD Watch Command said officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway just before 2 a.m. This is right by The Arboretum just before the US 183 Hwy interchange.
SE Austin SWAT incident ends with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation in Southeast Austin is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. A family disturbance ended with the SWAT team getting called out to a residence in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. The Austin Police...
Man found shot inside vehicle after crashing into pole in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man crashed into a utility pole and was found with gunshot wounds in West Austin over the weekend. Officials say the crash happened on Saturday, October 22 at about 12:35 a.m. near the McDonald's restaurant located...
One person seriously injured in North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Wednesday in North Austin. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at around 10:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane, near Payton Gin Road. When EMS arrived, they...
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in Central Austin, causing other vehicles to crash. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 7:23 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5300 North IH-35. ATCEMS said the person on foot was pronounced deceased on the scene.
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
APD brings back Gun Surrender Program after two-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's (APD) Gun Surrender Program made a comeback on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The initiative promotes responsible gun ownership and gives the community a chance to turn over unwanted guns and ammunition, no questions asked. “It was always...
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
Babies celebrate Halloween early in NICU at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas
Some of Austin’s youngest residents celebrated their first Halloween from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. Over 70 babies dressed up in a variety of costumes. Some dressed up as animals and pumpkins, while others dressed up like princesses. ALSO...
Pflugerville residents seek to put proposition on May 2023 ballot over emergency services
AUSTIN, Texas — A battle over emergency services is brewing in Pflugerville. Frustrated residents are pushing back against Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2. A local group is petitioning to reduce the sales tax from the department and give tax control to the city. While Pflugerville voters are...
Tired of scrubbing grout, West Shore Home shares a simple solution
10/26/22 — During the fall season, people shift their attention toward getting their homes in order. You may dread it, but one task you don't have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton from West Shore Home explains how their showers make cleaning a breeze. Follow us...
Free COVID testing site closes at Metz Elementary after weeks of decreasing demand
Austin Public Health (APH) closes its remaining testing site at Metz Elementary. The site has been a hub for testing in Austin, offering free tests and take-home kits five to six days a week for months. “It is a bit bittersweet,” said Marlon Haygood, emergency plans officer with APH.
Austin-based organization provides heart surgeries for kids in developing countries
AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit, HeartGift, is making a global impact by providing life-saving heart surgeries to children from around the world where specialized medical treatments are either scarce or nonexistent. The organization, which was founded in Austin, cared for a second-generation congenital heart defect patient from Nicaragua. HeartGift is...
Lockhart Animal Shelter in urgent need of adopters and fosters
The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at capacity and is in urgent need of adopters and fosters-to-adopt. Animals available for adoption can be found on petfinder or on the Facebook page for Lockhart Animal Shelter. The shelter asks anyone who can adopt or foster an animal to call 512-398-4401, extension 2,...
